’90 Day Fiancé’ Seriously Needs To Rethink This Unsettling New Cast Member

Coco Poley
Coco Poley
|
Published: May 10, 2024 04:53 pm

This season on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise there are some unusual couples, which makes for good drama. What doesn’t make for good drama is featuring a man whose “freelance sperm donation” habit seems creepy at best.

Picture this: A man makes a website saying that he is a professional sperm donor, though he in fact has no experience with any clinics or doctors who work in fertility medicine. He travels the world under the claim that he is a sperm donor, offering cups of sperm to recipients or “natural insemination,” i.e. sexual intercourse, which he says in a VICE documentary is not common. This is Kyle Gordy, a.k.a. Kyle Crane, and for some wild reason TLC is giving him airtime on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise.

Despite his claims about “natural insemination” not being common and leaving it up to the woman, a woman featured in the documentary says that having sex was his idea, “considering that he’s coming out all this way anyway.” After initially saying that she doesn’t think he’s just doing this to have sex with women, she later says that her opinion of him and his motives has soured, and that’s really the least of what’s been said about him by others. He’s not the only one, either.

There were several women sharing their experiences with Kyle online long before Love in Paradise aired. They say he uses Facebook sperm donor groups to target specific women based on their requests for donors. He also seemingly loves being filmed and loves to be in the spotlight, with several TV appearances to speak of, so it’s no surprise that he tried to get on yet another reality TV show so that he can control the narrative around what he’s doing.

By the time Kyle appeared on the currently running season of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, he had supposedly impregnated over 100 women. This is according to his creepy map where he puts down a pin in every place he’s left sperm, which he shows to the camera with pride on 90DF. At the outset, there is something seriously strange about this person who claims repeatedly that he is an innocent, professional sperm donor. Usually innocent, professional people don’t need to repeat how innocent and professional they are, every single time they’re interviewed.

Kyle Gordy and Annie from 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise
(TLC)

Right now, every week, 90 Day Fiancé fans have to watch this man and his disgusting behavior as he tries to date Annie from Malta, in person. Just last week he spent most of a car ride adjusting his testicles to make sure that his sperm wouldn’t overheat, to the point where Annie asked him what he was doing. Why did TLC ever give this man even one minute of air time?

Coco Poley is a freelance writer, prolific poet, and artist who has been writing professionally for seven years. When Coco isn't writing poetry and fiction, they are creating some form of art or roller skating. You can find Coco's features on comics, TV, games, software, and film across the web on The Stack Overflow blog, How-to Geek, Women Write About Comics, and Sidequest.Zone. Follow Coco's journey as an author or buy their art at http://linktr.ee/youcancallmecoco.