’90 Day Fiance’: Are Shekinah and Sarper still together?

I need to know about Shekinah and Sarper. Are they going strong or has their love gone wrong? I need to know more than I need a cure for cancer. More than elixir for immortal life. More than the certain knowledge if we are really and truly alone in the universe.

So are they?

Like a one night stand, it was touch and go. To be honest, they really had me in the first half. I thought that once Sarper dropped the little tidbit that he slept with over 2,500 women that it would be over for the pair. Now, I’ll never shame anyone for their bodycount, but no one likes a liar. You’re telling me this man brought the population of a small town of the opposite sex into that 10-year-old mattress? Is that why it’s so lumpy? I wouldn’t have slept on it, either. Good call, Shekinah.

But then things started changing—not for the better, necessarily. Just for the different. The pair shut their eyes to the red flags and sailed off into the sunset together. But what was at the end of that river? A waterfall with sharp rocks at the bottom! We found that out when Sarper ripped out Shekinah’ extensions during a physical fight in season 6. Girl, run.

Despite a prosecutable case of battery, the pair are, unfathomably, bafflingly, distressingly, tragically, deplorably, monstrously, can-this-really-be-happening-and-what-does-this-say-about-humanity-that-we’re-allowing-it-ly still together. As of the end of Season 6 at least. Perhaps season will have Shekinah and Sarper running off into the sunset once again. Hopefully in other directions from each other.

