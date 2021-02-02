28DaysOfBlackCosplay at The Mary Sue, Day Two

Yesterday kicked off the 7th annual celebration of #28DaysOfBlackCosplay. Here at The Mary Sue, we’re gonna keep the good vibes going by featuring Black cosplayers throughout the entirety of February! You can check out the first feature here (which also includes an explanation of what the movement is) and a bonus feature here since we wanted to start things off with a bang on the first day.

Now that we got that all squared away, let’s get to some cosplays!

Pros and Cons Cosplay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pros and Cons Cosplay (@prosandconscosplay)

Pros and Cons Cosplay are twin sisters who have been cosplaying for over 10 years! Like so many others who go to a convention and see cosplay, they thought they HAD to cosplay or they’d be out of place. According to them, “We made some really REALLY busted Kaoru Kamiya cosplays,” but they had so much fun that they’ve been cosplaying ever since. Check out their story below.

How do you decide what you’re going to cosplay?

Both: We’re a duo, so we usually like to pick cosplays that play off our twin-ness. We have individual tastes, so sometimes it’s a long debate, but other times it’s a “wouldn’t it be funny if we did X” and we both laugh at it and say “ABSOLUTELY.” We generally like designs we find structurally (or decoratively) interesting, or are nostalgic favorites.

What cosplay are you most proud of? And yes, it’s absolutely ok to say ALL.

Pro: My second Sakizo cosplay, Juliette. I was able to improve on some of the skills I learned from other costumes, including smocking, lace dying, and tailoring. It was probably the most intense costume I have ever made–there’s an insane number of layers and parts–the sleeves together are 72 parts, but it was such a labor of love.

Con: Probably my first Sakizo – Sakizo Evil queen. I learned so much making that thing… I’m usually not a ball gown gal, but I had a great time walking around as a gigantic cone of gold fabric. I was particularly proud of the sleeves. Those chevron designs took FOREVER – probably the most frustrating part, but I dare say I liked how they turned out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pros and Cons Cosplay (@prosandconscosplay)

Photography credit goes to Roscoe Poet.

What’s a cosplay moment that you remember fondly?

Pro: I would say it was when we first dressed as the Thunder Cats – Wily Kit and Wily Kat. That year we were judging a major contest and we wanted something comfortable, somewhat simple to not overshadow the contestants but still had some fun impact. They were so well received! We got awesome reactions from both kids and their parents. It was so fun watching the generational connection when parents were so excited to scream “Thunder Cats, Ho!” at us as we walked along.

Con: C2E2 a few years ago. The Black Panther movie had just come out, so Pro and I dressed as the Dora Milaje. It was our first year at C2E2 and I had no idea how we’d be perceived – I figured we’d just go and hang out, more than likely disappear in the crowd and just chill. BOY WAS I WRONG. Honestly, I don’t know why I was expecting us to go largely unnoticed especially after such an incredible movie had just come out. I wish I was joking when I said we got caught in so many picture traps, we had to be rescued by some DJs who saw we were about to overheat from standing there for so long. I believe there was a Black Women’s retreat happening the same weekend so it was extra impactful. It was absolutely incredible being a part of a culture moment with our people haha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pros and Cons Cosplay (@prosandconscosplay)

Hey, it’s time to take a break from making that cosplay or buying it off your wishlist, what are you watching/playing/reading to unwind?

Pro: Currently we’re replaying Final Fantasy 10. It’s so much fun. I love the ridiculous color schemes and killing fiends to relieve stress. We’ve also been binging a lot of K-dramas.

Con: I got into winemaking over the summer! I’m brewing it in the closet much to Pro’s dismay because all her coats smell like fermenting fruit, but since I haven’t made vinegar yet, it’s been a low-stress way to do something productive.

Speaking of unwinding, who are your comfort characters? Who are you going to when you need a pick me up?

Pro: I don’t think I have one.

Con: Rather than a comfort character, I guess I have comfort activities. I re-watch old shows or reality TV, listen to my trash music – there’s a lot of Kpop in there haha.

If you could live in a fictional universe where would it be and why?

Pro: I’d be a Princess of Power in She-Ra. I get to save the world with sparkles. I don’t think I could ask for a better job.

Con: I want all of the magical powers, but relatively low risk lol. I don’t want it to be on me if I oversleep and can’t save the world. Maybe I’d like to be a summon/all-powerful seraph in a Tales game:

Do you tend to cosplay the character/creature/entity as is or do you put your own spin on them? Any particular reason why? And yes, it’s perfectly ok to say “because I like to.”

Both: We have historically tried to focus on recreations. In general, the thrill of trying to figure out how to put a character that doesn’t even look remotely like us (be that body, race, age, height etc.) is a fun challenge. Case in point, trying to make Pro look like Jet Black from Cowboy Bebop was particularly hilarious. We have lately been thinking of some original concepts though, or fun takes on existing characters we’re excited to try.

It’s cruel to ask what your favorite cosplay is so what are your top three (at most)? Are they the ones being featured or are they different ones?

Pro: Dora Milaje, Thunder Cats, Sakizo Juliette.



Con: Dora Milaje, Sakizo Evil Queen, Seymour Guado

What do your 2021 cosplans look like? If you’re trying to keep it secret OR you have no plans, that’s fine!

Both: We have lots of plans this year but who knows what they may actually be. We literally changed our minds on months of planning just before this got submitted, ha! Hopefully, we’ll get to showcase some interesting projects! They’re a secret for now.

In an alternate universe where money and resources are plentiful, all your bills are paid, and you’ve got nothing but time, what dream cosplays are you doing?

Pro: I want to design and create a Tudor style line of clothes for all of the Princesses of Power and historical versions of all my favorite villains.

Con. DEATH. SCYTHE. GUNDAM.

In yet another alternate universe, conventions are safe to return to, so where are you headed?

Both: The schedule is all over the map, but we love our Midwest con scene. We’d love to go back to favorites like Naka-Kon, Planet Comicon Kanas City, and C2E2, but hit up some of our other favorites, and BlerDCon and Nan Desu Kan. We’d love to see Katsucon and Dragon Con as well. Too many to list.

What inspires you to stay active in the community, especially in these trying times? If you haven’t been active that’s fine, too!

Both: It’s quite honestly the people, and the love to create. We have such a strong passion for cosplay and making it accessible and interesting to marginalized groups, especially Black folks, it really drives us to come up with more creative ideas. It’s an amazing hobby filled with so much creativity and talent, it’s hard not to find inspiration. We didn’t make nearly as many cosplays this year as we wanted to, but hopefully, that will change.

What does #28DaysOfBlackCosplay mean to you?

Both: Representation!! We cannot stress enough how important it is to see people who look like you doing things that you’re interested in. We started when there weren’t that many Black cosplayers in our area. We kind of just thought that’s how things “were” but once we found the community of other nerds just like us creating amazing costumes, it was like we’d been wandering around in the woods (yuck) for days and finally found an oasis. Every February, minus the trolls, the swathes of Black cosplayers just out here putting on amazing cosplays just fills us with so much pride.

It’s March 1st, 2021, what would you like to see happen after the 28 days are over?

Both: We’d like to see that momentum continue. It would be great to see Black folks in things outside of our respective month of celebration, or when someone needs a face on a panel, or when someone is murdered. Celebrate Black cosplayers just as much as you hype up non-Black folks. Care about us even when we aren’t bleeding.

How can the community (people, events, etc.) do better to represent you and other Black cosplayers?

Both: First of all, understand that POC and Black aren’t synonyms! But Black folks need to be included and invited to things just as often as non-Black folks are. Understand that we make up a large part of this community and have just as much talent, skill, creativity, authority, and expertise as others. Bring us to the table. Do the work to seek us out, and not just ask us to find other people for you. Learn. Listen. But most importantly ACT. Lobby for change to racist policies, ask for Black guests and creators to show up to your events.

Any tips for newcomers who are waffling on whether or not they should cosplay?

Both: YOU SHOULD. Seriously this hobby is so much fun–getting to embody a character or fandom you truly enjoy. There are some absolutely amazing people who you can get to know. You’ll build lifelong connections, learn new skills, and geek out with others who are just as into it as you are!

What are you looking forward to in 2021? It doesn’t have to be cosplay related, it can be anything.

Both: Getting our lives together. The pandemic, despite how horrible it has been, has allowed us some time to think about what we want to do in the future. Better mental health, better planning, and more confidence.

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

You can find us on Instagram and Facebook!

Dana Wooster (Good Red Herring)

Dana Wooster (Good Red Herring) has been cosplaying for a cool decade. Like many other cosplayers, she was inspired to join in on the fun thanks to seeing her friends creating looks from different fandoms. Seeing them made her believe she could do it, too. Check out her cosplay adventures below.

How do you decide what you’re going to cosplay?

I like to start with strong characters in shows or movies that I love, especially if they already have a cool costume – a great look is incredibly inspiring!

What cosplay are you most proud of? And yes, it’s absolutely ok to say ALL.

Moana. I made the outfit from scratch with fabric I sourced in Paris, France, hand-beaded (or shelled, lol) the top, and used a crochet needle to sew raffia for the skirt designs. It was as close as I could get to screen accurate and I’m so proud of that.

What’s a cosplay moment that you remember fondly?

I’ve cosplayed as Princess Tiana a few times and there is nothing, absolutely nothing, as amazing as the look on a child’s face when they run up to you grinning because you’re their favorite princess come to life.

Hey, it’s time to take a break from making that cosplay or buying it off your wishlist, what are you watching/playing/reading to unwind?

I just finished reading Jayne Ann Krentz’s latest paranormal romance novel, highly recommended, and love catching up with the diverse community of CosTubers on YouTube.

Speaking of unwinding, who are your comfort characters? Who are you going to when you need a pick me up?

Princess Tiana. I have a sock hop/poodle skirt version of her look that makes me happy AND is comfy to run around a convention in.

If you could live in a fictional universe where would it be and why?

Nalini Singh’s Psy-Changeling universe, hands down. Her worlds are filled with strong bonds of family and romance, in a way that makes my heart happy.

Do you tend to cosplay the character/creature/entity as is or do you put your own spin on them? Any particular reason why? And yes, it’s perfectly ok to say “because I like to.”

Depends, usually on the complexity of the costume, the time I have, if a friend is particularly inspired. As long as I’m clear about which vision I’m executing towards, I’m happy.

It’s cruel to ask what your favorite cosplay is so what are your top three (at most)? Are they the ones being featured or are they different ones?

Two of them are Moana and the Warrior Princess Daisy. I’m torn because I bought and didn’t make my Princess Tiana costume, and the most recent, High King Margo, I haven’t had a chance to wear yet. So maybe my answer is almost all of them!

What do your 2021 cosplans look like? If you’re trying to keep it secret OR you have no plans, that’s fine!

I had a big plan for the “downtime” in 2020, but that fell through due to lack of creative input. I’m currently thinking it would be better to return with a comfort project, so another version of Tiana.

In an alternate universe where money and resources are plentiful, all your bills are paid, and you’ve got nothing but time, what dream cosplays are you doing?

To be honest, I’ve always wanted to cosplay as Anthy Himemiya from the Utena movie. Physics defying dress and all.

In yet another alternate universe, conventions are safe to return to, so where are you headed?

I’m staying local for BlerDCon!

What inspires you to stay active in the community, especially in these trying times? If you haven’t been active that’s fine, too!

I love seeing what people are doing, getting inspired by new skills, but it’s been a hard year on my heart and I just haven’t been as active in any of my usual spaces.

What does #28DaysOfBlackCosplay mean to you?

The opportunity to focus on Black joy, despite (or in spite) of all the people who would tell us we’re wrong, or overreaching, or just not the “right” community to get inspired by all these incredible fandoms we love.

It’s March 1st, 2021, what would you like to see happen after the 28 days are over?

An acceptance that Black cosplayers aren’t going anywhere, along with a commitment to not tolerate or support Black face from other members.

Any tips for newcomers who are waffling on whether or not they should cosplay?

Start small. Don’t be afraid to buy what you can’t – or don’t want to – make. Perhaps prioritize something with comfy shoes until you build up your stamina hahaha!

What are you looking forward to in 2021? It doesn’t have to be cosplay related, it can be anything.

Not being so afraid of my allergies.

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

I have a website right over here! Otherwise, I’m on Instagram and Twitter.

That’s all for today, fellow cosplay enthusiast. We’ll have more cosplayers to share tomorrow!

(Image: Pros and Cons Cosplay and Dana Wooster/Good Red Herring)

