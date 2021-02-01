28DaysOfBlackCosplay at The Mary Sue Day One, Part One

On February 1st, 2015, the little Black hashtag that could quickly built momentum on social media. #28DaysOfBlackCosplay had three goals in mind according to its creator, Chaka Cumberbatch-Tinsley, back when I spoke with her in 2019 for Essence: visibility, representation, and celebration.

“It’s always been about carving out space for Black cosplayers to be acknowledged and seen, as the mainstream cosplay media (if you could call it that!) at the time was very one-note. I was tired of hearing people say that there weren’t very many Black cosplayers, when I knew there were tons of us. It was an excuse, and not a very good one at that. I take solace in the fact that five years later, it’s an excuse that no one will ever buy again.” – Chaka Cumberbatch-Tinsley.

These days Cumberbatch-Tinsley is catching em’ all as Pokémon’s social marketing manager, but the impact #28DaysOfBlackCosplay has had is undeniable. 7 years later and I still try and write something about the importance of the movement and what it continues to mean to me as a Black cosplayer, nerd, and creative. Honestly, we’re at the point where #28DaysOfBlackCosplay has been ingrained into the cosplay community. We all just KNOW what February means without needing any prompting (and are, most certainly, asking for more of this energy come March 1st), so in the spirit of giving Black cosplayers all of their flowers, I’m going to spend the entire month featuring them!

28 Days.

72 Black cosplayers.

Let’s GO!

StarlightFirefly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Echo (@starlightfirefly)

StarlightFirefly has been cosplaying for 10 years. After watching a video of cosplay chess from Anime Boston, she decided to join in on the fun of cosplay! In cosplay chess, the cosplayers ARE the chess pieces and partake in life-size chess! StarlightFirefly goes into more detail with her cosplay journey below.

How do you decide what you’re going to cosplay?

Usually a combo of friends and if the character has resonated with me.

What cosplay are you most proud of? And yes, it’s absolutely ok to say ALL.

My human Luna cosplay, my Inej cosplay, and my Empress C.C cosplay.

What’s a cosplay moment that you remember fondly?

I had made some of my C.C dress to pop off and someone accidentally stood on it and thought they broke it. I had to calmly explain that I had made the dress like that just in case my dress got trapped somewhere and it wouldn’t rip off the base layer of the dress.

Hey, it’s time to take a break from making that cosplay or buying it off your wishlist, what are you watching/playing/reading to unwind?

It depends on what’s caught my eye during each anime season. If I want to watch something that I like the dub of then it would be something like Nozaki-kun.

My current games are Hades and FF7.

Speaking of unwinding, who are your comfort characters? Who are you going to when you need a pick me up?

Any characters from Sailor Moon!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Echo (@starlightfirefly)

If you could live in a fictional universe where would it be and why?

Twelve Kingdoms, the aesthetics are beautiful.

Do you tend to cosplay the character/creature/entity as is or do you put your own spin on them? Any particular reason why? And yes, it’s perfectly ok to say “because I like to.”

It depends, my skill level is not that high so if it’s something that I cannot make or cannot figure out how to I’ll make something like it or just leave it off. Saves the headache and takes the pressure off.

It’s cruel to ask what your favorite cosplay is so what are your top three (at most)? Are they the ones being featured or are they different ones?

Dan Wilds from All For The Game because we managed to get a whole group and I made new friends. Also, there’s Inej from Six of Crows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Echo (@starlightfirefly)

What do your 2021 cosplans look like? If you’re trying to keep it secret OR you have no plans, that’s fine!

Anthy Dessi desi ver, but that’s it at the moment. I don’t have a lot of motivation to make anything cause of the whole COVID situation.

In an alternate universe where money and resources are plentiful, all your bills are paid, and you’ve got nothing but time, what dream cosplays are you doing?

Princess Serenity, Angewoman, and various characters from the Grishaverse series.

In yet another alternate universe, conventions are safe to return to, so where are you headed?

I would like to try to go to another US con maybe. UK cons aren’t as big as yours and I’ve only been to one over there, so would like to see others.

What inspires you to stay active in the community, especially in these trying times? If you haven’t been active that’s fine, too!

I haven’t been active, also I don’t have space/money to buy some things in order to self-shoot.

What does #28DaysOfBlackCosplay mean to you?

Inspiration. It’s nice to see people who look like me for once. I’m not in this for popularity I just want to find some like-minded people

It’s March 1st, 2021, what would you like to see happen after the 28 days are over?

More representation for darker skin/plus size girls.

How can the community (people, events, ect.) do better to represent you and other Black cosplayers?

Tell photographers to have more diversity in their portfolios for heaven’s sake. I know bits of photography and am a little self-taught, but if my friend who has no experience of how to change the settings on mine can shoot mine then you guys can shoot people who aren’t the norm.

Any tips for newcomers who are waffling on whether or not they should cosplay?

Be careful of who you speak to because you’re speaking/interacting with people who may be younger/older than you. Not everyone is nice or has good intentions.

Also, if you’re going into cosplay for fame you’re going to be upset and will not have fun. Oh, and don’t do lewds if you’re not comfortable with it just because that’s what the “popular people are doing.” Do it if you want to.

What are you looking forward to in 2021? It doesn’t have to be cosplay related, it can be anything.

Seeing my friends again (hopefully, if we aren’t still in lockdown) and maybe getting a little fitter.

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

Instagram is the best place to follow me.

Seneca (this_chick25)

Hi, I’m Seneca! I’m a disabled cosplayer of color who has been… around… since 2001. My favorite thing about cosplaying is devilish detail, and exchanging knowledge! (WARNING: Occasionally gets bored and churns out crafts). 📸(1, 2): @CorpsFinal

📸 (3): Antoine Akons pic.twitter.com/24lhZcCohR — approx. one Seneca (WEAR YOUR MASKS!) (@this_chick25) August 13, 2019

This coming May, Seneca (this_chick25) will be celebrating her 20th year in cosplay! What started as going all out for Halloween costumes has become nearly two decades of costumed creativity after discovering an entire community! She goes into more detail about her passion for cosplay below.

How do you decide what you’re going to cosplay?

Since I’m disabled, part of it is definitely mobility and comfort, but it’s also love for the character and the design. I like a challenge, or an opportunity to incorporate fun details into the work.

What cosplay are you most proud of? And yes, it’s absolutely ok to say ALL.

Recently? Definitely my Shakäste cosplay, but honestly I am proud of all of them. Each cosplay I do teaches me something new. I’m self-taught, so I tend to pick up new skills and techniques or learn the intricacies of new materials whenever I work on a cosplay, even after all this time.

What’s a cosplay moment that you remember fondly?

I will always remember the overwhelming feeling of finding a “home” when I attended my first anime convention in cosplay. It’s one of the reasons I’ve stuck with the hobby so long – it’s something I genuinely love and enjoy, and I love that it has only grown since I first started.

Hey, it’s time to take a break from making that cosplay or buying it off your wishlist, what are you watching/playing/reading to unwind?

I have literal stacks of books and games I have neglected! So right now it’d be One Piece for what I’d watch, and I’m currently reading The City We Became by N.K. Jemisin, which is amazing so far.

Speaking of unwinding, who are your comfort characters? Who are you going to when you need a pick me up?

Right now, Lucretia is my comfort character. The cosplay is comfortable, the character is a lot like me, and the outfit matches my scooter :P

If you could live in a fictional universe where would it be and why?

That is certainly a question, isn’t it? I read a lot of adventures, so everywhere I can think of has a lot of wild stuff happening, which would be stressful. The most peaceful would be… Cardcaptor Sakura. Everything’s cute and soft, and pretty.

Do you tend to cosplay the character/creature/entity as is or do you put your own spin on them? Any particular reason why? And yes, it’s perfectly ok to say “because I like to.”

It kind of depends on the challenge level. If it is enough of a challenge (and is possible within my limitations) to go for accuracy, then I tend to do that, partially out of habit, and partially because it’s right there, so it’s easy. Other times, if there’s not a set or “canon” design, or I just feel that the design needs a little extra, or would be too much for me to wear, I like to add details, or texture, or change the design.

It’s cruel to ask what your favorite cosplay is so what are your top three (at most)? Are they the ones being featured or are they different ones?

The ones I linked.

What do your 2021 cosplans look like? If you’re trying to keep it secret OR you have no plans, that’s fine!

I don’t really like to talk about the cosplays I’m working on until I’m more than halfway finished because I’m superstitious. If I talk about them too early, I never finish them! But I am working on one with a LOT of detail, and another one that is posing quite the design challenge at the moment! Those are my two big projects for the year, and I’m not quite sure when I’ll be done, but I’m shooting for summer for at least one.

In an alternate universe where money and resources are plentiful, all your bills are paid, and you’ve got nothing but time, what dream cosplays are you doing?

I never really have “dream” cosplays, because I always, ALWAYS change my mind. I have left behind so many planned cosplays because there always arises something more interesting. To answer that question though, I’d fund whatever I was currently working on to the max, or probably commission someone else’s brain to handle the bits that I was running into trouble with so I could dedicate my attention to working on the parts I can handle myself. Sometimes a master-class cosplay is a team effort.

In yet another alternate universe, conventions are safe to return to, so where are you headed?

I’d travel to more conventions outside the Midwest. I’ve always wanted to attend cons in other states, but paid vacation time is limited, you know?

What inspires you to stay active in the community, especially in these trying times? If you haven’t been active that’s fine, too!

Well, I volunteer for a convention, so I feel like that contributes in a way. I don’t really have a ton of visibility on social media because I’m kind of a quiet person, but I try to boost and encourage, smaller cosplayers I come across, and give constructive comments that show I see specific details of the work they put into their cosplay, or makeup, or pictures that hopefully makes them feel appreciated.

What does #28DaysOfBlackCosplay mean to you?

It’s a way to boost the visibility of Black cosplayers who would otherwise go ignored in the community. We’re out here, but no one seems to see us.

It’s March 1st, 2021, what would you like to see happen after the 28 days are over?

I would hope that one day the visibility doesn’t just drop off into the abyss, and Black cosplayers are appreciated year round instead of during the shortest month of the year.

How can the community (people, events, ect.) do better to represent you and other Black cosplayers?

Put more of our faces and close-ups in the promo shots, and not just including us as specks in the crowd, or in the background. And stop requiring skin tone as an accuracy criteria.

Any tips for newcomers who are waffling on whether or not they should cosplay?

DO IT! It’s fun, it’s educational, and I’m rooting for you. Be warned though, it can be expensive, as well as addictive!

What are you looking forward to in 2021? It doesn’t have to be cosplay related, it can be anything.

Right now, I’m just breathing. I don’t want to have any expectations of this year aside from “quiet”, or at least “quietER”.

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

I’m some iteration of this_chick25 everywhere I can be; if you find my Redcat-Star, odds are it’s me. I’m most active on Tumblr, Twitter, and Instagram.

Kia Sangria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiara (@kiasangriany)

Inspired by a love for Sailor Moon and sewing, Kia Sangria has been cosplaying for 7 years. She goes into more detail about her cosplay adventures below.

How do you decide what you’re going to cosplay?

For me what will really attract me to a character is the costume. I also try to find ways to relate to them to build up that interest. I sew 95% of my costumes so aesthetic and having a love of the character is very important to me.

What cosplay are you most proud of? And yes, it’s absolutely ok to say ALL.

I’m really proud of my Snow White costume! I took a lot of creative liberties with the creation process and the final look. It was also recently feature in Simply Sewing Magazine, the UK’s No.1 Sewing Magazine, so this costume is truly a badge for me right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiara (@kiasangriany)

What’s a cosplay moment that you remember fondly?

My husband proposing to me at NYCC 2014 as Deadpool which landed us a feature in Cosmo Magazine’s Summer 2015 Issue.

Hey, it’s time to take a break from making that cosplay or buying it off your wishlist, what are you watching/playing/reading to unwind?

I’m reading sewing books! When I’m not sewing for cosplay I’m sewing clothing and lingerie pieces for my Quarantine wardrobe. I just recently made a green fur coat which was very well received during a trip to my supermarket for groceries.

Speaking of unwinding, who are your comfort characters? Who are you going to when you need a pick me up?

My favorite comfort character is the me who wears no makeup and a nerdy tee because cosplay is exhausting even if I’m only putting it on for Tiktoks and Instagram pictures at home. I hope that counts lol!

If you could live in a fictional universe where would it be and why?

I would love to live in the world of My Hero Academia. I really wonder what my quirk would be, but I wouldn’t want to be a hero I see myself as maybe the seamstress who makes the hero costumes!

Do you tend to cosplay the character/creature/entity as is or do you put your own spin on them? Any particular reason why? And yes, it’s perfectly ok to say “because I like to.”

When I dress up as a character I tend to mimic the character in the series as best I can because cosplay is very theatrical for me.

It’s cruel to ask what your favorite cosplay is so what are your top three (at most)? Are they the ones being featured or are they different ones?

My favorite costume to date is my Mew Ichigo costume from Tokyo Mew Mew. I first discovered the series 15 years ago and I waited a very long time to dress up as this character. Never thought I’d actually do it, let alone sew the costume myself, so it was a pretty big accomplishment for me on 2 fronts.

What do your 2021 cosplans look like? If you’re trying to keep it secret OR you have no plans, that’s fine!

I never really plan my cosplays, I see something or an idea pops into my head and I order the fabric and notions needed to make it real. I wish I could plan my cosplays but I never know who or what I want to be until I’m already in the middle of gathering materials.

In an alternate universe where money and resources are plentiful, all your bills are paid, and you’ve got nothing but time, what dream cosplays are you doing?

I want to cosplay Bayonetta so bad, guns blazing and EVERYTHING. She is my only dream cosplay at this time.

In yet another alternate universe, conventions are safe to return to, so where are you headed?

Anime NYC because it’s close to home and has such a welcoming space!

What inspires you to stay active in the community, especially in these trying times? If you haven’t been active that’s fine, too!

My love of sharing! I recently launched my YouTube channel where I upload sewing tutorials and host sewing streams to teach others to start creating with their own hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiara (@kiasangriany)

What does #28DaysOfBlackCosplay mean to you?

#28DaysOfBlackCosplay is Black History so for me it’s a part of the overall celebration that is Blackness but just in an alternative space.

It’s March 1st, 2021, what would you like to see happen after the 28 days are over?

I want to see Black cosplayers getting featured, highlighted, and spotlighted. I want to see us headed to where the money resides, and that’s on Mary Had a Little Lamb.

How can the community (people, events, ect.) do better to represent you and other Black cosplayers?

Give us platforms, uplift our own platforms, let us talk about more than just racism, and recognize that just 1 of us being in the room is not “Representation” and that more of us can exist in 1 space.

Any tips for newcomers who are waffling on whether or not they should cosplay?

It’s a leap of faith, but it’s still a leap worth taking! Start small and ask your fellow cosplayers (myself included) for resources on cosplays, makeup, wigs, etc. We’re always here to help!

What are you looking forward to in 2021? It doesn’t have to be cosplay related, it can be anything.

I’m looking forward to more growth, 2020 allowed me to level up my sewing game & content creation skills. 2021 will be about utilizing them more.

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

You can find me over on Instagram and Twitter. I also have a blog and that TikTok I mentioned! My YouTube is also linked to in the interview, so be sure to come check out some tutorials!

_

That’s all for this feature! Stay tuned for more all throughout February!

(Image: StarlightFirefly, Seneca/this_chick25, and Kia Sangria)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com