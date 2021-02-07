28DaysOfBlackCosplay at The Mary Sue, Day Seven

It’s Sunday, AKA, the end of the first week of our #28DaysOfBlackCosplay features! It’s been an incredible week full of talented cosplayers who have shared their looks, their inspiration, and plenty of fun tidbits about their day to day lives. We’re closing out the week with two more features, then we’ll pick it back up tomorrow!

MrAJCosplay

MrAJCosplay has been cosplaying for a cool decade. Initially, he started cosplay on a whim, but as the years went on he found himself drawn to the craft and how it pushed him creatively. You can check out his story below.

How do you decide what you’re going to cosplay?

If the design and/or character personality resonates with me.

What’s a cosplay moment that you remember fondly?

When I entered my first group cosplay at Otakon so many years ago. It was the first time I feel like I resonated with people before even getting the chance to know their names.

Hey, it’s time to take a break from making that cosplay or buying it off your wishlist, what are you watching/playing/reading to unwind?

Right now I’m writing video essays for my YouTube channel, The Cartoon Cipher, and playing through all the Resident Evil games on Twitch!

Speaking of unwinding, who are your comfort characters? Who are you going to when you need a pick me up?

Legoshi from BEASTARS and Cloud from Final Fantasy 7.

If you could live in a fictional universe where would it be and why?

Pokémon cause having fun with my Pokémon partners would be so much fun!!!

Do you tend to cosplay the character/creature/entity as is or do you put your own spin on them? Any particular reason why? And yes, it’s perfectly ok to say “because I like to.”

I try to be as accurate as I can but recently I’ve had to get creative due to budgeting and what I personally think looks better on me.

It’s cruel to ask what your favorite cosplay is so what are your top three (at most)? Are they the ones being featured or are they different ones?

Archer from Fate/Stay Night, Prince Naveen from Princess and the Frog, and Legoshi from BEASTARS.

What do your 2021 cosplans look like? If you’re trying to keep it secret OR you have no plans, that’s fine!

Hisoka from HunterXHunter, Sokka from Avatar, and anime Colonel Sanders are next on my list!

In an alternate universe where money and resources are plentiful, all your bills are paid, and you’ve got nothing but time, what dream cosplays are you doing?

Red Hood from the Batman Universe and the Radio Demon from Hazbin Hotel.

In yet another alternate universe, conventions are safe to return to, so where are you headed?

Probably Anime NYC though I would love to try out Crunchyroll Expo.

What inspires you to stay active in the community, especially in these trying times? If you haven’t been active that’s fine, too!

I always need to be working on something so I’ve used cosplay as a way to stay engaged with my community and push myself creatively

Anime Netflix Adaptation Ko-Fi Shop: https://t.co/rlP6yzPIpq

Photo by henteko.jpghttps://t.co/P22EULrQw0 pic.twitter.com/7830ER7Qqh — That guy who likes anime dubs (@MrAJCosplay) October 17, 2020

What does #28DaysOfBlackCosplay mean to you?

It’s a great opportunity to really highlight some amazing Black talent in the community that often gets overlooked. I just don’t want it to be the ONLY time these amazing people get attention.

It’s March 1st, 2021, what would you like to see happen after the 28 days are over?

I’d like the momentum to continue and for more Black creatives to CONTINUE getting highlighted/featured (myself included if I’m considered good enough).

How can the community (people, events, etc.) do better to represent you and other Black cosplayers?

By reaching out. By looking around and asking questions. I really don’t think it takes much to realize that we’re here and have a lot to offer.

Any tips for newcomers who are waffling on whether or not they should cosplay?

Ask yourself why you’re doing this, don’t be afraid to try something different, and understand that everything takes time.

What are you looking forward to in 2021? It doesn’t have to be cosplay related, it can be anything.

Being able to see people again.

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

You can find me on Twitter, Twitch, Instagram, and Ko-fi.

TrinityRoze

#28daysofblackcosplay

Please remember: -It’s not a competition

-You can be non Black & share

-POC DOES NOT necessarily mean Black

-You don’t have to share EVERYDAY

-This is for Black History Month. However, always continue to support & share Black Cosplayers ALL YEAR ROUND. pic.twitter.com/BmCQSgQrXY — W i c k e d B e a u t y (@TrinityRoze) February 2, 2021

TrinityRoze has been on the cosplay scene since 2014! When she saw others cosplaying she thought, “I want to try it, too!” She’s been cosplaying ever since. Check out her story below.

How do you decide what you’re going to cosplay?

Sometimes it’s whatever character is kinda popular at the time. Other times it’s just a character I always wanted to be.

What cosplay are you most proud of? And yes, it’s absolutely ok to say ALL.

My Sora from Kingdom Hearts, Sailor Moon, Chibi Moon, and Mercy from Overwatch!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanice (@trinityroze)

What’s a cosplay moment that you remember fondly?

I had a young woman tell me that she had been following me on social media and that I was her idol and inspiration! It was so special.

Hey, it’s time to take a break from making that cosplay or buying it off your wishlist, what are you watching/playing/reading to unwind?

I mostly work sadly. I’m pretty late on popular show trends and still need to finish up Food Wars haha. Currently playing Smite and Apex Legends on Xbox!

Speaking of unwinding, who are your comfort characters? Who are you going to when you need a pick me up?

Sailor Moon all day!

If you could live in a fictional universe where would it be and why?

Cardcaptor Sakura. I mean how cool would it be to use all of those magical cards!!? It would be the coolest thing!

Do you tend to cosplay the character/creature/entity as is or do you put your own spin on them? Any particular reason why? And yes, it’s perfectly ok to say “because I like to.”

I do a mix of both! I’m looking forward to exploring more Genderbends in the future! Making it your own just makes it more fun and different.

It’s cruel to ask what your favorite cosplay is so what are your top three (at most)? Are they the ones being featured or are they different ones?

Sora, Mercy, and Sailor Moon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanice (@trinityroze)

What do your 2021 cosplans look like? If you’re trying to keep it secret OR you have no plans, that’s fine!

A Genderbend and a couple of ones I’m testing still so stay tuned!

In an alternate universe where money and resources are plentiful, all your bills are paid, and you’ve got nothing but time, what dream cosplays are you doing?

Ohhh man! Characters with large props!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanice (@trinityroze)

In yet another alternate universe, conventions are safe to return to, so where are you headed?

MomoCon, AWA, and DragonCon.

What inspires you to stay active in the community, especially in these trying times? If you haven’t been active that’s fine, too!

Honestly haven’t been active. Essential Working has made it difficult.

What does #28DaysOfBlackCosplay mean to you?

Everything. I almost can’t really put it into words!

It’s March 1st, 2021, what would you like to see happen after the 28 days are over?

#365DaysOfBlackCosplay!

How can the community (people, events, etc.) do better to represent you and other Black cosplayers?

Be more open to diversity. Search all of these cool trends that we do!

Any tips for newcomers who are waffling on whether or not they should cosplay?

Just dooo it!

What are you looking forward to in 2021? It doesn’t have to be cosplay related, it can be anything.

Change. So much change. A career change would be amazing.

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

I’m on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook.

–

And that’s it for the first week of #28DaysOfBlackCosplay! Thanks for keeping up with the features and showing love to all these cosplayers. See everyone tomorrow!

(Image: MrAJCosplay and TrinityRoze)

