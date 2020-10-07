The Only Way to Watch Tonight’s Vice Presidential Debate: Bingo Card In-Hand

Once again, because it’s much safer for all of us than a drinking game, we’re turning tonight’s vice presidential debate, between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence, into a cursed game of Bingo we can all play together.

The debate is scheduled for tonight from 9–10:30PM EDT, with networks like ABC, NBC, CBS, and more all carrying coverage, as well as streaming on YouTube. There will also be a ton of pre- and post-debate coverage, if you’re some kind of masochist and want to prolong this experience.

You can find your own Bingo card at this link, and refreshing the page will randomize the squares so you can create multiple cards for you and anyone else who is subjecting themselves to this debate along with you. Our full card looks like this, although at that link, you can also make your own additions and changes to customize your game:

Should we be turning a political debate in an incredibly critical election into a silly game? Maybe not, but even during a regular election year, there’s not typically a lot of substance to be had at these debates anyway. Even when they go “well,” they’re still just a terrible way to judge which candidate would do the best job, being that they’re more about presentation than they are about whose policies would actually be better for the people.

And then, of course, there’s the fact that this one, while mercifully not including Donald Trump, still features a member of his administration, and substantive policy is not really their strong suit. We’re not exactly expecting a meeting of the minds tonight, though Harris is a lot more incisive than Biden, so we’re still looking forward to hopefully watching her make Mike Pence squirm a bit. By the end of the night, he may be glad he has a plexiglass barrier to hide behind.

