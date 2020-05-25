Who Else Is Coping With 2020 by Looking at Dream Houses Online?

We all have different ways of coping. Whether it’s playing on our islands in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (which I also do) or getting really into baking bread, we’re all trying to find ways to just entertain ourselves. So for me, in the midst of rewatching every season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I’ve taken to looking at the house I dream of owning one day.

Let me explain: I live in New York City, but in this dream reality, I have enough money to continue to live in New York, with a very expensive beach house in North Carolina. I also see myself with a modest home in Santa Monica, but alas, that is a dream for a much richer me.

To get a full picture of the dream house I have in mind, look at this modestly priced $3.2 million dollar beach home in Wrightsville Beach. Filled with four bedrooms, multiple television rooms for whatever reason, and the kitchen of my dreams, I am now accepting donations to make my dream house become my reality.

Please enjoy my new home! I just have to find the 3.2 million dollars I need to purchase it first pic.twitter.com/Uj2Qi1yDeM — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) May 22, 2020

For a brief, fleeting moment, I felt like I was officially off the deep end, but then I discovered that this is very much a thing we all do and felt a little bit better. I still wish I had the money to buy my houses, but with that out of reach, I can at least bask in the dreams with some brilliant Instagram accounts.

There is the Instagram account “dreamithouses,” where we see beautiful homes from all over the world. My personal favorite? This house in Los Angeles where they’re just playing A Star Is Born on a loop in the bathroom.

Imagine, if you will, taking your glass of wine out to the back patio and relaxing by the fire, only after you’ve had a beautiful bath to your favorite movie, of course. I could just see myself in a wind-blown overcoat, strutting through my house as if I’m being watched by the world, and it would be the greatest moment of my life.

And then, there is “dream_casa,” where specific rooms from homes I can sit and wistfully look at are displayed.

This is my “New York” home bedroom. The coziest of my homes, it is “modest” and a two-bedroom apartment in the West Village that looks as if I went into Anthropology and picked out all the furniture from there. All about the blankets and the warmth in this home.

I’m not the only one who loves looking at real estate online, either, and everyone has their own dreams and taste. The Cheap Old Houses Instagram is also a lot of fun if you dream of an older home with tons of character.

Do you have a favorite “dream house”? Or do you have any real estate accounts you like to follow? Let us know what you love in the comments below!

(image: Pixar)

