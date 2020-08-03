2020 as Told by Pop Culture Memes Is a Mood

The year 2020 is hard to explain. When you start to, you either get lost in how World War III was happening back in January or you start losing track of the months that have passed us by during a global pandemic so…it’s a big ol’ bag of yikes. But now, as a way of trying to explain what the hell is happening in this godforsaken year, many on Twitter have taken to describing it using stills from their favorite properties.

Whether utilizing a comedy or something spooky like The X-Files or even the entire world of Marvel, fans are trying to make sense of everything happening by sharing jokes made from their favorite things. The amount of strange content we have from pop culture is hilarious and wild (and we should probably unpack how many toilet paper jokes exist in entertainment at some point). Viewed through the lens of 2020, however, this content becomes even better and even terrifying prescient.

But, alas, here is 2020 as told by your favorite properties.

2020 as told by schitt’s creek pic.twitter.com/3NOVXJ0ag7 — paige (@detctdiaz) August 2, 2020

2020 as told by parks and recreation pic.twitter.com/bOdHxJCLov — ally🌻 (@bensliesparks) August 2, 2020

2020 as told by brooklyn 99 pic.twitter.com/hpNCXscGKM — ͏͏͏pau (@controIdiaz) August 2, 2020

2020 as told by the x files pic.twitter.com/oBMU3VsD4d — mia (@gllians) August 3, 2020

2020 as told by new girl pic.twitter.com/0JMYfvtz2U — jime (@ceceprkh) August 3, 2020

2020 as told by mamma mia! pic.twitter.com/VdWkx72lsB — marina (@streepsoul) August 3, 2020

2020 as told by it’s always sunny in philadelphia pic.twitter.com/9w0Vuwb8CO — maddie (@dilfoyIe) August 3, 2020

2020 as Told by Supernatural: pic.twitter.com/XrYFWq96Bk — Jess Mason (@fangirlingjess) August 3, 2020

2020 as told by Marvel pic.twitter.com/QkGAojoOcA — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) August 3, 2020

The Year 2020 as told by Arrested Development pic.twitter.com/LRjqJWGYFl — 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) August 1, 2020

2020 as told by brooklyn 99 pic.twitter.com/CJdFSQinsI — Asala (@asalaim_) August 3, 2020

2020 as told by the office pic.twitter.com/qmDp5R3Jwt — gabby (@7OSCHWARTZ) August 3, 2020

2020 as told by parks and rec pic.twitter.com/CwwouU7zuI — cait (@perkinsfumero) August 3, 2020

2020 as told by the good place pic.twitter.com/e7FD0Y1NrX — ally🌻 (@bensliesparks) August 3, 2020

May we all go into 2021 with a bit more clarity but also … we still have 4 months of this hellscape and a presidential election to make it through. Who knows what piece of media will be most applicable as commentary by then? We shudder to think.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com