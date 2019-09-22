The 2019 Emmy Winners (With Live Updates)
Not only do we have brilliant performances from Ted Danson on The Good Place to the amazing work on Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us, but this year’s ceremony is stacked with everyone from your favorite comedies, dramas, and even reality shows. To be honest, it’s hard to pick who I want to win more. (Actually, it’s not hard. I want Barry and Succession to win because I want you all to watch them but still, it is stacked.)
But, like every award season, there are sure to be some upsets or surprise wins. Personally, I’d love to see Russian Doll take home awards (if you haven’t watched it, GO). Still, it could be Game of Thrones and The Marvelous Ms. Maisel all night and I probably wouldn’t complain either.
Root for your favorite and buckle in, we have the full list of 2019 winners from this year’s Emmys!
Outstanding Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- Bodyguard
- Game of Thrones
- Killing Eve
- Ozark
- Pose
- Succession
- This Is Us
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Good Place
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Russian Doll
- Schitt’s Creek
- Veep
- Chernobyl
- Escape at Dannemora
- Fosse/Verdon
- Sharp Objects
- When They See Us
- Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
- Brexit
- Deadwood: The Movie
- King Lear
- My Dinner with Herve
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
- Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Robin Wright, House of Cards
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
- Mahershala Ali, True Detective
- Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
- Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
- Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
- Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
- Joey King, The Act
- Nicey Nash, When They See Us
- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
- Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
- Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
- Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
- Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
- Michael Kelly, House of Cards
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
- Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
- Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
- Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
- Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Tony Hale, Veep
- Stephen Root, Veep
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Henry Winkler, Barry
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Anna Chlumsky, Veep
- Sian Clifford, Fleabag
- Olivia Colman, Fleabag
- Betty Gilpin, GLOW
- Sarah Goldberg, Barry
- Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Asante Blackk, When They See Us
- Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
- John Leguizamo, When They See Us
- Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
- Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
- Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
- Patricia Arquette, The Act
- Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
- Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
- Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
- Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
- Emily Watson, Chernobyl
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Late Show with James Corden
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- At Home with Amy Sedaris
- Documentary Now
- Drunk History
- I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman
- Saturday Night Live
- Who Is America
- The Amazing Race
- American Ninja Warrior
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Did your favorite win? Let us know who you were rooting for in the comments below!
