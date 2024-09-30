20 years after it ended, we still love ‘Friends,’ and here are the ten episodes we love the most

One of the most famous television series of all time is, without a doubt, the hit sitcom Friends. It gave us some absolute bangers over its 236-episode run, and while we can watch them all over and over again, let’s take a look at our top 10 favorite!

Friends was a hit like no other, one that, no matter how long has passed, is still a staple on our screens (or mine at least). Its cultural impact is not to be sniffed at, with the show going strong more than two decades since it ended. The characters of Monica, Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Phoebe, and Joey captured our hearts as we watched them struggle and strive in New York all whilst supporting one another. Let’s face it, we all wished we had friendships like theirs.

10. The One With Ross’s Sandwich

(Warner Bros. Television)

Poor Ross, he really had a tough time of it during season five, and it all came to a boiling point in this episode when he discovered that someone had stolen his sandwich at work. It was also great for laughs as Joey did his best to hide Chandler and Monica’s relationships from the others, instead sacrificing himself by allowing the others to think he was perverted.

9. The One That Could Have Been

(Warner Bros. Television)

This episode was a little different from the rest, giving us a look at an alternate timeline where the characters all took drastically different paths. It was great to get a look at what could have been and it made us thankful for the fact that the real timeline was the way it was.

8. The One Where No One’s Ready

(Warner Bros. Television)

In this episode, the action all takes place in one location in one evening rather than spread out over a few days as usual. Ross is desperately trying to rush them all to get ready for his black tie event and it’s as successful as herding cats. The chaos in this episode is peak Friends and we love it.

7. The One With The Embryos

(Warner Bros. Television)

Phoebe has decided to help her brother Frank Jr. out by becoming his and Alice’s surrogate; she goes to the fertility clinic only to discover the daunting fact she will receive five embryos to improve her chances. Concurrently, a bet between Joey and Chandler vs. Monica and Rachel is underway. The stakes? If the girls win, the annoying rooster is gone, but if the guys win, they get the girl’s apartment. This episode is hilarious, and the ending is one of the more glorious moments of the series.

6. The One With All The Thanksgivings

(Warner Bros. Television)

In the fifth season’s Thanksgiving episode, we take a walk down memory lane. All the characters discuss their worst Thanksgivings, with a certain revelation coming up that puts Chandler and Monica’s relationship in jeopardy. But only for a second, as Monica saves the day by wearing Turkey on her head complete with sunglasses and fez. We love to see some Friends backstory and this one gives it to us in heaps.

5. The One With Phoebe’s Uterus

(Warner Bros. Television)

When Phoebe offers her brother and his new wife a gift, she could never have imagined that they’d want her to be their surrogate. She spends the episode mulling it over and seeking her biological mum’s advice but ultimately decides to go through with it. Meanwhile, Chandler is worried about his “moves” in the bedroom with Kathy. Monica and Rachel offer him a helping hand in the form of a sexy diagram. The word “seven” never sounded so good.

4. The One With The Proposal

(Warner Bros. Television)

Chandler is finally ready to make the biggest commitment of all with Monica, but his plans are waylaid when Richard steps back into the picture. He then pretends not to ever want to get married, freaking Monica out enough that she heads back to Richard for advice. A desperate Chandler tries to track her down, and when he finally does, Monica is already waiting with a proposal of her own. This two-parter is a real tear-jerker as we celebrate their engagement along with the whole gang.

3. The One With The Morning After

(Warner Bros. Television)

This was one episode that was tough to watch. Friends usually deals with lighthearted topics, but now and then, it got a little more real with us. This episode showed the fallout of miscommunication and bad decision-making as Ross and Rachel face one another after Rachel discovers that Ross slept with another woman only hours after they went on a break. For anyone whose gone through a similar breakup you can feel the pain and sadness emanating from both of them.

2. The One With Monica and Chandler’s Wedding

(Warner Bros. Television)

Let’s face it: Monica and Chandler are one of the best television couples of all time. They perfectly balance one another out and are great to watch, with their love for one another shining through the latter half of the series. Their wedding then felt like a great payoff for many of us, but it also came with its own twist: Rachel is pregnant, and we don’t know who the father is.

1. The One Where Everybody Finds Out

(Warner Bros. Television)

In perhaps the funniest episode of them all, Chandler and Monica’s secret dalliances are revealed. Phoebe and Rachel are determined to get the couple to spill the beans, going so far as to have Phoebe seduce Chandler in a game of chicken that goes hilariously far. In the end, Chandler backs down, confessing he loves Monica the first time he says it. The last person to find out is Ross, who discovers the couple in the most hilarious and unhinged fashion.

Do you have a favorite episode of Friends? Let us know in the comments!

(featured image: Warner Bros. Television)

