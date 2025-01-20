10 things to do instead of watching Donald Trump’s inauguration

Today is the day where democracy dies. So what if we didn’t give Donald Trump the attention he so desperately wants? If there aren’t ratings to boast about then we don’t have to listen to him!

Recommended Videos

Part of the issue is that Trump is like a performing monkey. You know it is wrong but people can’t seem to look away. It is why they watch his speeches or interact with his social media posts when they don’t like him. They cannot help but give the monkey their attention. But that is also what he wants. He wants your attention so he can claim he is the best.

It is a sad thing. He just wants people to tell him he’s the best and they love him and the only people willing to do that are also people who ignore that he is the man responsible for taking things like TikTok away in the first place. So why not ignore him on this, the day he wants the most attention ever? It is really so easy to do!

But if you’re tempted by the devil and want to watch the inauguration, here are 10 things to do instead of that. Just don’t give in to him!

Go on a walk

Look, Trump and his speech isn’t going to be outside so maybe you should be! The inauguration was moved inside because it was too cold (it is not “too cold”) so it is boring anyway. So why not do what Trump WON’T do and spend the day outside getting some fresh air? Especially now that we still can because who knows what the next 4 years are going to do to climate change.

Rewatch Parks and Recreation

If there is anyone who can bring us all hope when we need it most, it is Leslie Knope. So why not watch Parks and Recreation and remind us just how beautiful that show is? Leslie (Amy Poehler) continually tried to be a beacon of hope for a town who did not want her and her love and dedication to government and doing what was right for the people of Pawnee is inspiring and I’d much rather have a leader like Leslie Knope instead of what is about to happen.

Bake a cake

There is no real reason for this one outside of you baking a cake so you can comfort eat said cake when it is all said and done. Think about it: You can stress bake and then eat that cake and feel great instead of watching Kid Rock perform. That’s a win-win situation!

Do that laundry you were putting off

You see that pile of laundry you still haven’t done? The one you keep saying you’re going to do and never finish it? That pile? Go do it. Today. Spend your time cleaning and feeling whole and like a new person again. Who knows when we will all have that feeling again.

Put a puzzle together

There is nothing quite like a puzzle that takes your full attention. You can sit there and focus entirely on that and not think about the impending doom of another Trump term. Nothing can harm you while you’re putting a piece with its matching piece!

Read that book you bought but never opened

We all do it. We all go to the store, buy a book, and then it sits on the night stand unopened. Today is the day to dive in. If you got a book you promised yourself you’d read, it is time to own up to that promise. Maybe even take a little bath, relax, and just pretend like the world isn’t burning around you.

Listen to music from artists not performing at the inauguration

One of the most disappointing things about this inauguration are the musical artists who agreed to do it. Nelly, Carrie Underwood, and Gavin DeGraw all were confirmed to be performing for Trump and it hurt. Who cares that Kid Rock is there, that isn’t surprising. But those three? There goes listening to “Chariot”! But you can, instead, listen to literally any other musical artist.

Go to the batting cages

Do you want to just hit something? May I suggest the batting cages? If you haven’t ever gone to the batting cages, it is a great stress reliever and now you can use them to get your aggression out about the state of America. Plus, it feels really great when you hit a baseball really far.

Watch Hit Man

I am back on my Hit Man agenda! Why not watch my favorite movie from 2024? The Richard Linklater film is a perfect little distraction from what is happening to our government. You can watch Glen Powell and Adria Arjona fall in love, see a Patrick Bateman impression, and just generally have a great time. All things that won’t happen at the inauguration.

Spend time with your family that isn’t listening to that man

The reality is that the best thing to do instead is spend time with people you love. Whether that is blood family, found family, or your fur family, you can just do something together and spend the day with one another instead of listening to that man lie to the American people.

It isn’t going to be an easy day so don’t make it harder on yourself by watching the inauguration.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy