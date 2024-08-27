10 must-watch, utterly iconic K-Dramas

Are you looking to get into the wonderful world of K-dramas? Here are ten10of the most iconic K-dramas, beloved for their storylines, characters, and acting. Let’s take a deep dive into some of the must-watch series from the genre!

10. Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

If you are into K-pop, then you’ll love the star-studded cast of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. Featuring the likes of IU and EXO’s Baekhyun, this legendary drama is a must-watch for K-pop fans who want to get into K-dramas!

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is inspired by the Chinese novel Bu Bu Jing Xin. The drama centers around Go Ha Jin (IU), who is transported back to the Goryeon Dynasty, in the year 941, in the body of Hae Soo. She initially falls in love with 8th Prince Wang Wook (Kang Ha Neul), but is captivated by the black sheep of the family, 4th Prince Wang So (Lee Joon Gi). As she finds herself in the middle of palace politics and rivalry in the palace, how will Hae Soo’s story end?

9. SKY Castle

SKY Castle is one of the most renowned K-dramas in history. At the time of its airing in 2018, it was the highest-rated series in Korean cable television history. If that doesn’t prove it’s a must-watch, then I don’t know what will.

SKY Castle revolves around South Korea’s elite families who reside in the exclusive community of Sky Castle. The drama hones in on four mothers determined to secure their children’s admission into some of Korea’s most prestigious universities, doing whatever is necessary to guide their child’s future. SKY Castle delves into Korea’s academic pressure, the privilege rich families have, and the lengths people will go to maintain their status.

8. The World of the Married

If you are a fan of the BBC One drama series Doctor Foster, you should check out the Korean remake, The World of the Married. This drama broke SKY Castle‘s record as the highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history.

In The World of the Married, Ji Seon U (Kim Hee A) has a picturesque marriage and family life with her husband, Lee Tae Oh (Park Hae Joon), and their son, Lee Jun Yeon (Jeon Jin Seo). Her world is torn apart after she discovers her husband is having an affair with a younger woman, Yeo Da Kyung (Han So Hee). After discovering his betrayal, Seon U decides to divorce her husband and enact a revenge plan against those who hurt her.

7. Descendants of the Sun

For a lot of K-drama fans, Descendants of the Sun is the series that got them into the genre. In 2016, the show was named the Most Popular Show by the Korean Broadcasting Advertising Corporation and was a huge hit across Asia.

Descendants of the Sun follows the love story between Yoo Si Jin (Song Joong Ki), a captain in South Korea’s special forces, and Dr. Kang Mo Yeon (Song Hye Kyo), a talented surgeon. As both are doing their duties in a war-torn fictional country, the two must navigate life-and-death situations as their love for each other deepens. Will their love story survive the harsh realities of war?

6. My Love From The Star

If you’re wondering which K-drama helped kickstart the Hallyu Wave abroad, the answer is My Love From The Star. After the drama aired, it sparked several trends in fashion, make-up, and restaurants in South Korea. It was that influential.

In My Love From The Star, we meet Do Min Joon (Kim Soo Hyun), an alien living among humans on Earth after landing during the Joseon Dynasty over 400 years ago. Despite his relatively normal experience, Min Joon possesses supernatural abilities but has kept his distance from forming relationships with humans due to his immortality. Three months before his return home, Min Joon meets Cheon Song Yi (Jun Ji Hyun), a popular actress going through a crisis. The two fall in love, causing Min Joon to question his identity and if he should return home.

5. Crash Landing on You

Crash Landing on You was not just a huge hit in South Korea, but in China, Japan, and all throughout Asia. It was also considered one of the best international shows to hit Netflix during the time it aired.

Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin) is a successful businesswoman and heiress from South Korea. One day, while paragliding in Seoul, she gets blown off course by a tornado and lands in the North Korean part of the DMZ. She is found by Ri Jeong Hyeok (Hyun Bin), a captain in the Korean People’s Army and part of the upper class in North Korea. Instead of reporting Yoon Se Ri, he chooses to hide her and help her return to South Korea.

4. It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Considered the most popular K-drama to air in 2020, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay is a must-watch for those who love romance. This drama also features a star-studded cast, who were praised by critics for their performance.

Moon Gang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun) lives with his autistic older brother, Moon Sang Tae (Oh Jung Se), and constantly hops from one place to another after the latter witness his mother’s murder. Currently, Gang Tae works as a caregiver in a psychiatric ward. While working, he meets Ko Moon Young (Seo Yea Ji), a famed children’s book writer who is said to have antisocial personality disorder. Moon Young forms a romantic obsession with Gang Tae after discovering their pasts overlap, causing her to cling to him and Sang Tae. As they heal each other’s emotional wounds, they discover many secrets that shake their world.

3. Reply 1988

If you’re looking for a drama that will hit you with a blast from the blast, check out Reply 1988. Set in the year 1988, this is the third installment of the Reply series but is considered the most beloved and the most popular.

The story revolves around five friends – Sung Deok Sun (Lee Hye Ri), Kim Jung Hwan (Ryu Jun Yeol), Sung Sun Woo (Go Kyung Pyo), Choi Taek (Park Bo Gum), and Ryu Dong Ryong (Lee Dong Hwi) – and their families living in the small neighborhood of Ssangmun-dong, Dobong District in Northern Seoul.

2. Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, also known as Goblin, is considered a cultural phenomenon in South Korea. At the time of its release, the series scored several awards and received critical acclaim nationwide.

This K-drama follows the immortal Goblin, Kim Shin (Gong Yoo), who has been cursed with eternal life after being killed during his life as a warrior general. How to break the curse? Find the Goblin’s bride, as they are the ones destined to remove the sword from his chest and end his immortality. Shin’s life takes a turn when he meets a cheerful high school girl Ji Eun Tak, who claims to be his bride. As their relationship forms and deepens, they are joined by a Grim Reaper (Lee Dong Wook).

1. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Though relatively new, Extraordinary Attorney Woo broke barriers by having an autistic main character, a rarity in a country as conservative and traditional as South Korea. The show received critical acclaim and is one of the highest-rated K-dramas in the country.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo centers on Woo Young Woo, an autistic lawyer who was raised by a single father. She is hired as a rookie attorney by a major law firm in Seoul, Hanbada. Woo Young Woo is often ridiculed due to her odd, awkward, and sometimes cold way of communication. However, thanks to her intelligence and photographic memory, Woo Young Woo proves herself as a talented attorney and earns the respect of her peers in the field, as well as appreciation from her clients.

