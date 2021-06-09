With Pride Month here, a lot of big businesses/brands are already toting the rainbow flag as a means of showing their support. And I love a rainbow just as much as anyone else, but it can feel a little underwhelming and performative—as it often seems that Pride is the only month these brands show their support to the LGBTQ+ community. That’s why I’ve put together a list of LGBTQ+ brands that you can check out and perhaps open your wallet to instead. From apparel to candles and binders, there’s a little bit for everyone to enjoy!

1. Gay Pride Apparel

What they sell: Shirts, hoodies, mugs, blankets & more

Why I love them: First of all, they have discreet packaging just in case if you’re in an unsafe environment. Secondly, Gay Pride Apparel is a first-generation Mexican-American & LGBTQ+ brand. Their focus is to empower the queer community and to make them feel like their authentic selves all year ’round.

Check out their shop HERE.

2. Nose Best Candles

What they sell: Candles

Why I love them: They create “tongue-in-cheek” candles that are non-toxic, lead-free, handmade in small batches, and sent out in reusable packaging. From Bitch Goddess to Mountain Daddy and Morning Wood, each candle has its own unique scent and cheeky description that captures what each particular candle is all about.

Check out their shop HERE.

3. Third Polaroids

What they sell: Earrings, stickers, bags & more

Why I love them: Ten percent of the profits from their Pride collection is set to go towards local/Canada-based LGBTQ+ charities. Also, they’re really flexible about working with customers to make the flag that best represents them. And discreet packaging is a major plus!

Check out their shop HERE.

4. Moth Goths

What they sell: Earrings, necklaces, molds

Why I love them: Moth Goths is an Asian Latinx-owned brand with items that are cute, to the point, and noteworthy. And their mission is to “help people feel beautiful and comfortable while also embracing beauty in art.”

Check out their shop HERE.

5. Outer Peace

What they sell: Pins, flags, bracelets, apparel & more

Why I love them: Outer Peace is a trans-owned and operated business with a collection of high-quality Pride merch that includes ally merch for those in your friends and family who want to support loved ones that are part of the alphabet mafia.

Check out their shop HERE.

6. Stealth Bros & Co

What they sell: Pouches to store medical supplies

Why I love them: Stealth Bros & Co is a provider of travel and home storage for hormone replacement therapy and other medical necessities. All products are vegan friendly, come in cool colors, and a portion of their sales goes to a special fund to financially support those going through their transitional journeys.

Check out their shop HERE.

7. Love Puff Studio

What they sell: Prints, keychains, and apparel

Why I love them: They are an LGBTQ-owned brand that designs cute cottage-core-inspired goodies with a Pride twist. Even better, if you see something in their shop that you like, but you’d rather have it on something else, they have a Redbubble shop too!

Check out their shop HERE.

8. Lenee’s Creations

What they sell: Self defense keychains, jewelry, and more

Why I love them: Lenee’s Creations creates resin pieces that they hope bring joy to their customers. They also use this shop as a means of controlling their own destiny and using their hands to put beautiful things out there in the world.

Check out their shop HERE.

9. B.UR.SLF

What they sell: Binders

Why I love them: B.UR.SLF is a transgender-owned brand whose mission is to bring comfortable garments that allow individuals to live their most authentic selves. These binders are breathable, lightweight, and have clips on the sides for accessibility.

Check out their shop HERE.

10. Nerdy Keppie

What they sell: Apparel, footwear, wall art, and more

Why I love them: Nerdy Keppie is a nerdy queer-operated business that couldn’t find the colors and variants they wanted for Pride so they decided to go ahead and make it themselves! Also, the dresses have pockets, people. That alone sold me instantly!

Check out their shop HERE.

Know of any other brands that you swear by? Let us know in the comments!

(image: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty)

