10 Best Movies Like ‘The Gentlemen’

Guy Ritchie’s latest offering, Netflix’s The Gentlemen, has been the talk of town lately. A spinoff of his 2019 film of the same name, the show has been praised for action sequences and comedy. It features Theo James as the lead, with Kaya Scodelario and Giancarlo Esposito playing supporting roles.

The Gentlemen is about a former U.N. peacekeeping officer unexpectedly receiving a massive estate and a title and how it changes his life completely. The show dabbles around the themes of drug trade and gangsters, apart from using James’ charm as a unique selling point.

Ritchie’s work is known for being fast-paced and humorous, and here are ten movies you’ll like if you’ve enjoyed that about The Gentlemen.

1. Layer Cake (2004)

(Marv Films)

The plot of Matthew Vaughn’s Layer Cake revolves around Daniel Craig looking to complete two dangerous tasks involving a trade magnate’s daughter and drugs worth two million pounds. The movie almost comes off a James Bond audition for Craig, who of course went on to star in multiple Bond films.

2. Sexy Beast (2000)

(FilmFour)

Before becoming a global phenomenon and winning an Oscar for Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer directed Sexy Beast, a black comedy crime film. The movie stars Ray Winstone and Ben Kingsley, with the former starring as a retired gangster forced to come out of retirement to pull off one last heist at the latter’s request. The film was well received by the critics, and Kingsley went on to get an Oscar nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category.

3. Snatch (2000)

(SKA Films)

Featuring a stellar ensemble cast, Snatch intertwines the stories of men who come from different walks of life into a comic caper filled with violence. Brad Pitt shows his comedic side, while Jason Statham and Stephen Graham’s brilliant chemistry shines throughout the film. A typical Guy Ritchie fast-paced movie, Snatch has multiple ironic twists and turns.

4. Pineapple Express (2008)

(Columbia Pictures)

A stoner action comedy, Pineapple Express stars the once formidable comedy combo of Seth Rogen and James Franco—before Rogen dumped Franco over sexual misconduct. With a runtime of under two hours, Pineapple Express provides comic relief from beginning to end, thanks to a simple plot and some hilarious dialogue writing. A sequel for the film was also planned, but couldn’t come to fruition.

5. Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels (1998)

(Summit Entertainment)

Snatch’s predecessor and spiritual prequel, Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels was released in 1998 to international acclaim for Guy Ritchie. Providing career breaks to action star Jason Statham and former soccer player Vinnie Jones, the film racked up $28.1 million at the box office. The story describes a young card player’s attempt to rob a small-time gang along with his friends, and the events that follow.

6. Savages (2012)

(Relativity Media)

Just like The Gentlemen, marijuana trade is also a central plot point in Oliver Stone’s Savages. The film stars rumored James Bond Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Taylor Kitsch as two suave drug dealers, while Benicio Del Toro, Blake Lively, Salma Hayek, and John Travolta make up the rest of the cast. The film loses its steam by the end, but its action sequences might be enough to hold your attention if you liked The Gentlemen.

7. The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2018)

(RatPac-Dune entertainment)

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. pays homage to the eclectic spy thrillers of the 20th century, providing scintillating action sequences and plot twists galore. Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer star as 2 spies (of British and Russian origin, respectively) as they join forces to foil a criminal organization’s plan to use nuclear weapons.

8. Smokin’ Aces (2006)

(Relativity Media)

Featuring an ensemble cast of Jeremy Piven, Chris Pine, Ryan Reynolds, Ray Liotta, and Ben Affleck, Smokin’ Aces did well at the box office but failed to capture the critics’ imagination. The film’s story is about a magician whose decision to visit a casino leads to a slew of assassins coming after him, and how he deals with them shapes the movie.

9. RocknRolla (2008)

(Dark Castle Entertainment)

Another Guy Ritchie entry on the list, RocknRolla stars Gerard Butler and Tom Wilkinson in leading roles. The plot revolves around a group of gangsters’ attempts to lay hands on millions in cash following a real estate fraud. The film didn’t enjoy the success of Ritchie’s earlier films, both in terms of business and critical acclaim.

10. Seven Psychopaths (2012)

(CBS Films)

Martin McDonagh’s followup to critically acclaimed In Bruges, Seven Psychopaths follows a friend’s attempt to help his pal complete his script and how things go awry once they end up kidnapping a gangster’s dog. Colin Farrell and Sam Rockwell play the two friends, with Christopher Walken, Woody Harrelson, and Abbie Cornish rounding out the cast.

(featured image: Netflix)

