10 best fast food burgers, ranked

With so many fast food choices, it may be hard to pick your favorite item. If you’re stumped on what to order for your next order-in meal, look no further. Here are ten of some of the best fast food burgers!

10. Double Meat Whataburger – Whataburger

(Whataburger)

If you’re from the southern part of the United States, then you’ve likely heard of Whataburger. If not, then you’ve probably heard Texans rave about Whataburger, and it’s not hard to see why.

The Double Meat Whataburger is simple, but the rich flavor of beef makes every bite a symphony on your tongue. With lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and mustard, it’s everything you want in a burger.

9. The 1921 Slider – White Castle

(White Castle)

The 1921 Slider is a take on White Castle’s original burger from 1921. It’s well-loved by White Castle enthusiasts and is a must-try for burger lovers.

The 1921 Slider consists of a thick beef patty, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, a slice of Roma tomato, bacon, pickles, and lettuce. All these components make for a delicious treat that will leave you feeling satisfied.

8. SmokeShack – Shake Shack

(Shake Shack)

If you’re a meat lover, then you’ll love the SmokeShack from Shake Shack. It’s a perfect balance of meat and sauce, so it’s not too overwhelming on the taste buds.

The SmokeShack has a charred beef patty, chopped cherry peppers, applewood smoked bacon, and Shake Shack’s signature ShackSauce. The ShackSauce is a unique blend of ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, and pickle brine.

7. Whopper – Burger King

(Burger King)

The Whopper is the quintessential, classic burger. Whenever you think of a burger, you likely picture a Whopper. It’s a classic American burger you can never go wrong with.

The Whopper is composed of a flame-grilled beef patty, lettuce shreds, tomatoes, pickles, slices of onions, ketchup, and mayonnaise.

6. Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger – Carl’s Jr.

(Carl’s Jr.)

In the fast food game, Carl’s Jr. is often overlooked for more popular choices, such as McDonalds or Burger King. However, the Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger is nothing to sneeze at.

Packed with flavor, the Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger is composed of two charbroiled beef patties, two strips of bacon, two crispy onion rings, American cheese, and BBQ sauce. Yum!

5. Cheeseburger – Five Guys

Five Guys is considered a little more pricy than other fast food joints. In fact, some even question if it can even be considered fast food. However, the Cheeseburger is too good to not add to the list.

The Cheeseburger features American-style cheese melted between fresh patties and placed on a soft, toasted sesame seed bun. You can ask for more toppings, such as lettuce and tomatoes, if you want.

4. ButterBurger Cheese – Culver’s

(Culver’s)

Those in the Midwest can vouch for how delicious the ButterBurger Cheese is from Culver’s! The buttery bun will have you begging for more!

The ButterBurger Cheese is considered the Culver’s specialty. The burger features fresh seared beef patties, topped with American cheese, and served in a lightly buttered, toasted bun.

3. Amazing Aloha Burger – Jollibee

(Jollibee)

While Jollibee is mostly known for their crispylicious chicken, their burgers deserve some praise. The Amazing Aloha Burger is a unique blend of sweet pineapple and meaty beef. Don’t knock it ’til you try it!

The Amazing Aloha Burger features a beef patty, juicy pineapple, creamy cheddar cheese, and honey mustard dressing. You can also add bacon slices to your burger if you want.

2. Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger – Jack in the Box

(Jack in the Box)

It’s all business with the Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger. Known as one of the most popular items on the Jack in the Box menu, burger enthusiasts love how perfectly seasoned the patties are!

The Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger featured 100% beef-seasoned patties, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, onions, ketchup, and mayonnaise. All of this is stacked on a buttery bakery bun!

1. The Double-Double – In-n-Out Burger

(In-n-Out)

The soft, pillowy bun, the iconic In-n-Out original spread, and the 100% American beef patties… It’s no wonder everyone raves about the iconic Double-Double from In-n-Out. Some people even travel for a bite of the famed burger!

The Double-Double features two beef patties, two cheese slices, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and the original In-n-Out spread, stacked between toasted buns. My mouth is watering just thinking about it!

