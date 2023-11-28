10/10 Would Watch Emerald Fennell’s Pitch for ‘Jurassic Park’

Emerald Fennell loves to make us think with her movies, as warped as they may be, but her pitch for Jurassic Park may be her most twisted one yet. Well, twisted in that sick Fennell way that I just can’t get enough of.

Fennell has been promoting her latest film, Saltburn, which has audiences clutching their pearls and cursing their stars because of key scenes—mainly the bathtub scene—which is par for the course with Fennell’s work. It’s annoying, but her response to what she’d do with a classic piece of cinema really does have me wishing and hoping that someone would let her take on the reigns.

In an interview with Deadline, she was asked about her dream projects, and she talked freely about her ability, as a creative, to work on stories she loves deeply, and with how Fennell loves to tell stories that keep you on the edge of your seat, it should be no surprise to fans of her work that she has quite the idea for her own spin on one of the most iconic movies of all time: Jurassic Park.

“I honestly feel that I’ve been so lucky. I’ve been able to make my dream projects already,” Fennell said. “But my favorite film of all time is ‘Jurassic Park,’ so I would love to get in on the dinosaurs. Well, first and foremost, it’s very erotic. I think humans and dinosaurs have gotten to that stage in their time together where things are starting to get quite thrilling. So, there’s a marriage between a man and a velociraptor and it’s basically a domestic drama.”

Let Emerald Fennell write a dinosaur movie, you cowards

The Jurassic Park franchise is my beloved, much like it is for Fennell, apparently. I watch these movies yearly, and I am woman enough to admit that the quality of the films does dip as you watch. My love doesn’t waver, and while seeing my trio back for Dominion made my heart so happy, that doesn’t mean the script was great.

While Jurassic Park may be a nearly perfect film, the rest of the franchise could use some work. Letting Fennell, even if she was joking, take a movie and force it into a new light with a “domestic drama” of a storyline? I’ll take it. It has to be better than forcing me to watch Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant not be in love in Jurassic Park III for whatever reason.

Maybe I just love Fennell too much or maybe I’m just was warped in the head as she is, but to me? This sounds like a perfect idea and letting her take on my favorite movie and take it to new heights sounds like perfection. Let a man marry a raptor and let the marriage of man and dino wreak havoc on the internet. It is what we all deserve.

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]