My 5 Favorite Music Choices on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

It’s easy to fall for the NBC show Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Still going strong in its second season, it tells the story of a young woman with a really weird affliction related to music. Zoey, played by Jane Levy, can hear other people’s “heart songs.” These songs are grounded in the feelings, emotions, and hardships that the person in question is feeling. The trick is, they don’t know they’re pouring their heart out when singing. Only Zoey can see and hear them when they break out into dance and song.

It’s honestly something I thought would be cheesy AF when I first saw the trailer. But every song in every episode proves to know what it’s doing when it comes to telling this story about love, friendship, and grief. And since there’s no better time than the present, I wanted to talk about my favorite songs from Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. And because there are so many out there now that the show is in season two, hard decisions will have to be made and favorites will be cut.

1.”I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers

This was and still remains the song that solidifies the bond between Zoey and Max, the latter played by Skylar Astin. It doesn’t matter what he has to do, or the lengths he has to go, he will get Zoey to where she needs to be. Yes, because she’s his best friend. But also because he loves her deeply and wants her to know that through his actions. And oh does Zoey notice.

2. “American Pie” by Don McLean

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist as a whole is a story about grief and how we process that pain. “American Pie” was the height of that and brought together the whole to give Zoey’s dad the sendoff that he deserves. Tears were shed, and I’m not talking about the ones onscreen. I’m talking about the ones shed by viewers because of how much of a powerhouse this song was.

3. “Too Good at Goodbyes” by Sam Smith

Mo, played by Alex Newell, is having some major trouble committing to solidifying a contract for his business venture with Max in “Too Good at Goodbyes.” In a surprising, and heartwrenching turn of events, he ends up singing a “heart song” to Zoey all about how he’s basically terrified about signing something so binding when he’s not used to such commitments.

4. “Stronger” by Britney Spears

Guillermo, played by Harvey Guillén, might not be the best programmer, but he is definitely this show’s biggest Britney Spears fan if this song is any indication. His dedication to the song, lyrics, and dance moves is something to be admired. And I’m kind of sad that this is the end of his journey on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

5. “I’ll Make Love to You” by Boyz II Men

Max knows about Zoey’s powers and he’s trying his hardest to distract himself by singing songs in his head that keep him from pouring his heart out. It backfires and he ends up singing Boyz II Men, Kelly Clarkson’s “A Moment Like This,” and “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” by Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly. It honestly ends up being one of the funniest song sequences.

(image: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC/Lionsgate)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]