‘Both of us are very game for that’: Zoey Deutch wants to work with Glen Powell again

Zoey Deutch has a history of bringing romantic comedies to us. Her new film, The Threesome, premiered at SXSW and while on the carpet, we spoke with Deutch about her rom-com legacy. Including one of her more iconic co-stars.

Deutch starred in the film Set It Up for Netflix back in 2018. She played Harper Moore, an overworked assistant who teams up with another assistant, Charlie Young (Glen Powell) to try to set their bosses up on a date. The cute rom-com was set in New York and so it holds a soft spot for many. When I spoke with Deutch, it was exciting because we were also in Austin, Texas, the setting for her other film where she starred opposite Glen Powell: Everybody Wants Some.

While the two weren’t romantically linked in the Richard Linklater film, it is still exciting that the two have worked together twice. So when I was speaking with her, I asked if she was ready for the third film and when we’d see them back together. “I would love to,” she said. We both shared how we just want to see it happen at this point and then she shared that they both are into the idea.

“Both of us are very game for that. It’s just about finding the right fit. But I mean, trust me, we’re trying.” What was sweet too was as I was leaving the theater, I saw Richard Linklater walking in to see The Threesome. As he was walking in, I did briefly speak to him about how much I loved his film Hit Man so it really was a great little Everybody Wants Some reunion for me personally.

Deutch is in the star-studded twisted romantic comedy and you should see it!

You can see our full conversation here:

Set It Up is on Netflix.

