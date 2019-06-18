Nothing but Respect for MY Mary Jane Watson, Zendaya

Zendaya looks more like Marvel Comics’ Mary Jane Watson than Kirsten Dunst ever did but people like to go off. I’ve written about the importance of Michelle Jones in the past because let’s face it, she’s an incredible spin on the character. That never stopped a certain subset of people from complaining online that she didn’t look like “their” Mary Jane Watson.

How so, you ask? Well, most of them used the argument of her hair color because they maybe didn’t want to come off as overtly racist, so they said it was because she wasn’t a red-head. This was not our first Internet rodeo, however, and these “arguments” were tiresome and bad from the start.

So how did Zendaya show her MJ likeness on the most recent press tour for Spider-Man: Far From Home? Well, she brought out the red locks and called Peter Parker “Tiger.”

Which like, guys, the proof is right here.

Remember how mad the toxic fanboys were about Zendaya being MJ that one of their biggest arguments was ”well her hair isn’t red so she can’t do it”. As if wigs and hair dye didn’t exist 😂 I continue to stan my Mary Jane! pic.twitter.com/iBUzPBnTte — Neysha (@La_Ney_sha) June 18, 2019

Obviously, Twitter loved the MJ look and responded in kind.

haters: zendaya can’t look like mj!!!!! she doesn’t have red hair

zendaya, taking I C O N I C to the next level: hold my beer — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) June 18, 2019

I come from a long line of people in this world who have dyed their hair red to be more like Mary Jane Watson. Because growing up, I wanted to be connected to Spider-Man and, subsequently, Peter Parker in whatever ways I could—meaning I’d willingly dye my hair. And you know what? Maybe I’ll dye my hair red again but this time, to be more like Zendaya.

I think the toxic fans who cried over the fact that her MJ wasn’t the MJ they grew up with are going to complain no matter what because that’s who they are and what they do. For the rest of us who recognize greatness, we can see that this is a power move by Zendaya and now, honestly, I can’t wait for Michelle Jones to call Peter Parker “Tiger” onscreen so I can die happily.

(image: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sony)

