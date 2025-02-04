‘You DUNCE’: Marjorie Taylor Greene dragged for profiling journalists based on their accents

Marjorie Taylor Greene is up to nonsense again. This time, she’s throwing around racist stereotypes because of the press room at the White House.

Recommended Videos

During a press conference, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about Donald Trump’s continued takedown of DEI programs. Specifically his attack on them in regards to the plane crash that happened last week at Washington’s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The MAGA side of things thinks that Leavitt’s response was some kind of slam dunk.

“When you are flying on an airplane with your loved ones, do you pray that your plane lands safely and gets you to your destination or do pray that your pilot has a certain skin color? I think we all know the answer to that question,” she said. Missing the point that many white male pilots end up taking jobs they are less than qualified for simply because they are white and men.

The journalist who asked the question had an accent and that was enough for Greene to start making xenophobic tweets online about it. She first praised Leavitt and then turned her ire to the reporter who dared ask a question at a press conference designed for press to ask questions. “How about that accent from that reporter? I think we need to throw out all the foreign press!,” Greene wrote on X.



“Having an ACCENT means they know at least 2 languages you DUNCE,” one user on X wrote. It should be noted that the person answering the question did have a British accent and so the idea doesn’t necessarily apply but it is telling that Greene heard an accent and instantly assumed they were foreign media and not someone who immigrated to the United States. Someone else pointed out the hypocrisy by simply writing “and Melania?”

We are truly living through the dumbest timeline

Greene’s xenophobic response is par for the course with the Trump administration. She is ignoring the fact that her partner over in the DOGE program is also an immigrant as Elon Musk is from South Africa. But that’s just who these people are. When someone who opposes them is anything they deem as “other,” their response is to push back and turn it into some narrative they’ve cooked up about immigrants or people from other countries.

Greene tweeting xenophobic remarks about a journalist is far from the most shocking thing to happen in recent days. We’re barely into the Trump administration and yet everyday we’re confronted with more insanity than the last. But it is telling that Greene posted this without knowing anything about that man. All she knew was that he had an accent and she equated that to kicking foreign press out of our press room.

That should frighten you. They want to control who can tell you what is happening and what they are doing. That’s not free speech or freedom of the press. That’s the Trump administration trying to have control. Greene’s xenophobic tweet might seem like another nonsense thing she’s done but it is terrifying that she thinks that is OKAY and is a position of power.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy