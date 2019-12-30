comScore

You Can Have a Little New Twitter Meme, as a Treat

By Rachel LeishmanDec 30th, 2019, 4:49 pm

treat yo self

With its origins based in our love of cats, a new meme has surfaced to take us out of 2019 in style. Back in November, there was a meme stating that cats could have a little salami “as a treat.” From there, the meme transformed into a juggernaut of everyone getting a little something as a bit of a treat.

It’s the new “treat yo self,” if you will.

parks and recreation

So, the meme is simple: You give something a little something else, as a treat, and that’s that. It can be an animal, a fictional character, or even the President of the United States. Whatever it is, you give it a treat and move on with your day.

So, to brighten your end of year celebrations, here are some of the best versions of this new meme out there:

It’s the end of the year, we’re all broken and trying to just get to 2020 (which … why? It’s just going to be the same kind of stuff), and if we want to laugh at a meme that started by giving cats pieces of salami, as a treat? Well, that’s what we deserve after whatever kind of year 2019 ended up being.

