If you’re perpetually online like I am, you probably saw the now-famous shirt that Ryan Gosling wore—famous because it was a bootleg shirt of a piece of fan art of Ncuti Gatwa as the next Doctor on Doctor Who. Yes, Ryan Gosling, our Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie, had a shirt made of artwork of Gatwa as the Doctor since we do not yet know what Gatwa’s Doctor’s outfit will look like and official merch is, obviously, not yet available. And as Gatwa put in his Instagram story of the shirt, “As if I couldn’t love him anymore.”

The artwork itself was created by @theCyberdevil, and now creator Matthew Purchase is using his artwork to make the shirt available and sold by the artist.

As worn by Ryan Gosling! Sold by the artist!



I've added my Ncuti Gatwa piece to Redubble, with watermark as worn by Ryan. As I don't own everything in the image approximately 50% of the proceeds I will make will go to The Goboka Rwanda Trust.https://t.co/Yx3nYQlno0 pic.twitter.com/tDjGeYXZIX — Matthew Purchase (@TheCyberdevil) June 28, 2022

To be quite honest, I want it very badly and in a crop top, and I will wear it all the time. I’m happy that Gatwa credited the artist and that Matthew Purchase gets to share his art and use this publicity in his RedBubble store, because this is pretty perfect. Getting to sell your art on a shirt that Ryan Gosling had made? That seems like … a perfect example of great free press.

It’s just nice that Gatwa made sure to find and credit the artist, as well, so that the credit got back to Matthew Purchase. So you can bleach your hair, rock a Doctor Who shirt, and live your Ryan Gosling/Ken doll fantasy this summer.

(featured image: Netflix)

