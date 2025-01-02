‘You are an embarrassment to the Country’: Sen. John Kennedy flamed for trolling the media during press conference on New Orleans tragedy

Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana is getting flamed online after bizarrely trolling the media during a press conference on the New Orleans terrorist attack.

Recommended Videos

Early on New Year’s Day 2025, New Orleans’ busy Bourbon Street in the French Quarter was targeted in a terrorist attack by Shamsud-Din Jabbar. The 42-year-old veteran and Texan intentionally drove a pickup truck into a crowd of revelers on Bourbon Street, killing 15 and injuring dozens more. Jabbar was killed after engaging in a shootout with law enforcement. The FBI is investigating the incident as a terrorist attack, probing Jabbar’s alleged ties to ISIS and whether he acted alone. Many are still seeking answers about how the attack occurred and why vital safety barriers were down on Bourbon Street that would’ve prevented a vehicle from entering. However, Republican politicians have had other concerns than providing answers and standing with the families of the victims.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry stirred outrage when he posted about going to a steakhouse for dinner in New Orleans the evening of the attack and urged visitors to enjoy the city and the upcoming Sugar Bowl. Meanwhile, Kennedy, a Republican politician who aided Donald Trump in 2020 by voting to decertify the election results, derailed a press conference about the New Orleans tragedy to take a jab at the media.

Sen. John Kennedy slammed for bizarre behavior at New Orleans press conference

Hours after the deadly New Orleans attack, Kennedy was present at a press conference where he was supposed to speak to the press and answer questions about the incident that left 15 of his constituents deceased. Instead, he shifted the focus from tragedy to himself with his strange behavior. FBI agent Althea Duncan was speaking to the press when Kennedy abruptly interrupted her. Suddenly, he states, “Can I say something?” Without looking at or speaking to Duncan, he proceeds to push her out of the way until he’s in front of the microphone.

After he rudely blocks Duncan from the stand, he tries to figure out where the reporters at the conference are from. A reporter in the crowd attempts to help him, stating, “NBC’s over here on the right.” The reporter was simply pointing out NBC’s position on the right side of the room. However, Kennedy seemingly belongs to the sect of MAGA that can’t go mere minutes, regardless of the circumstances, without talking about politics, Trump, and left-wing vs. right-wing. So, he cracked a joke, stating, “That’s an unusual position.” He was insinuating that NBC is a left-leaning organization, but given the seriousness of the press conference, not everyone realized he was invoking politics. The reporter stated, “I don’t get it,” to which Kennedy replied nastily, “You wouldn’t.”

After a horrific terrorist attack in his state, Senator John Kennedy decided it was the perfect time for him to steal the mic and attack the media.



What a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/gvqI944uKJ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 1, 2025

During the same press conference, Kennedy was also spotted sipping from a red solo cup. Although it sparked speculation on social media, it’s unclear what was in the cup.

What in the actual FUCK !! Senator John Kennedy is an embarrassment!!! pic.twitter.com/4FzGEL5f1I — Rebecca (@withoutAsong) January 1, 2025

Following his quip at the media, Kennedy continued his bizarre behavior, turning his attention to the FBI as he threatened to “raise fresh hell” if they didn’t tell the “truth” about the situation. It was a bizarre comment to make, considering there’s no indication that the organization is trying to hide something from Americans. The organization simply sought to thoroughly investigate the incident before declaring it a terrorist attack and identifying the suspect. However, this sent many MAGA supporters spiraling as they spread conspiracy theories that the FBI was trying to cover up the attack, especially after Donald Trump falsely claimed the suspect was an illegal immigrant. Kennedy’s threats appeared to align with the sentiments of these conspiracy theorists.

On social media, Kennedy was dragged for his embarrassing and offensive conduct at the press conference. Some people were watching that press conference looking for answers on the attack that killed their loved ones. Surely, such a press conference requires a bit of decorum. Yet, Kennedy chose that somber moment to disrespect an FBI agent, insert himself onto the stand, take jabs at the media, and threaten the agents who were working overtime to ensure the safety of New Orleans residents. At a time when America should be united after a tragic attack, Kennedy couldn’t resist fostering division with his left and right jokes and prioritizing conspiracies about the FBI. One social media user wrote, “You are an embarrassment to the Country.”

You should be ashamed of yourself Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana for making a snide, trolling comment while at an official press conference discussing a tragedy in your state. You are an embarrassment to the Country. @JohnKennedyLA @SenJohnKennedy pic.twitter.com/dd3HiT3GQK — DamonMast ????? (@DamonMast) January 1, 2025

Me, after listening to Senator Kennedy speaking on the tragedy in New Orleans … pic.twitter.com/WS8QuTaVea — Epona (@LaDeaEpona) January 1, 2025

NOLA officials: *trying to give a serious press conference*



Senator John Kennedy: pic.twitter.com/wgHe8QnBzP — Cherchez La Femme (@FrankieVtotheD) January 1, 2025

So-called “senator” JOHN KENNEDY today, at the press conference where he appeared—looking more slovenly than usual early on New Year’s Day in New Orleans—only to shove a Black female FBI AGENT away from the microphone.



What was he drinking from a RED SOLO CUP before pushing her? pic.twitter.com/oVnsSNsB7d — GSquared (@bestgsquared) January 1, 2025

Senator John Kennedy –

What an embarrassment pic.twitter.com/rZyEDNMkZ5 — Bob Marsdale (@BobMarsdale) January 1, 2025

Scumbag MAGA fascist idiot in the senate John Kennedy is calling on the FBI to exhaustively investigate the terrorist attack in New Orleans even though he and republicans are calling for the FBI to be fully defunded and disbanded. These people are beyond ridiculous. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) January 2, 2025

John Kennedy is a disgrace at this press conference in New Orleans, unable to resist pushing distrust in federal resources under Biden even in the wake of a horrific tragedy, which is right on brand for the Republican Party. They have no shame. — Al Cappuccino…☕️?? (@AlCappuccinoIT) January 1, 2025

Within hours of 15 innocent individuals losing their lives on what was supposed to be a night of celebration, Trump twisted the situation to push his anti-immigration rhetoric, while Kennedy used it to foster mistrust of the FBI and government. They demonstrate quite painfully the sheer lack of shame that is swiftly growing in the Republican Party under MAGA’s influence. These individuals don’t see American citizens as human beings but as mere pieces in their political games and power plays. They are the kind of people who didn’t wait to learn and likely never even thought to ask who the 15 victims were before they started calculating in their minds how these victims could fit their political agendas.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy