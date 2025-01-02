‘Ate dinner tonight in New Orleans’: Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry posts about steak dinner outing hours after New Orleans attack

Hours after a terrorist attack killed 15 individuals on New Orleans’ popular Bourbon Street, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry posted on social media about going out to dinner at a fancy steak house in the city and reminded tourists to enjoy the Sugar Bowl.

Recommended Videos

In the early hours of January 1, 2025, as New Year’s Eve celebrations were winding down, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. citizen and veteran from Texas, intentionally drove a pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street, which is located in New Orleans’ French Quarter. The suspect was killed by law enforcement after he began shooting at officers and bystanders. The attack killed 15 individuals and left dozens injured, several of whom remain hospitalized. It is being investigated as a terrorist attack, as Jabbar reportedly flew an ISIS flag on the truck’s bumper and appeared in videos in which he claimed to have joined ISIS. Additionally, the FBI has been probing the possibility that Jabbar did not act alone.

Following the attack, Landry declared a state of emergency in Louisiana while the city postponed the Sugar Bowl, originally set for New Year’s Day. However, New Orleans is one of the most prominent tourist destinations in the United States, with much of the city’s economy relying on tourism and its reputation for hospitality. The city was also jam-packed with out-of-towners for the Sugar Bowl and New Year’s celebrations. Hence, aside from Bourbon Street, much of the French Quarter remained open while the Sugar Bowl was quickly rescheduled for January 2nd. However, Landry’s anxiousness to get New Orleans back to business as usual came across as terribly tone-deaf on social media.

Gov. Jeff Landry slammed for inconsiderate social media post

On the evening of the New Orleans attack, Landry headed into the city. However, he wasn’t there to hold or participate in vigils for the 15 victims or stand with law enforcement as they worked overtime to make the city safe. Instead, he went out to a steakhouse for dinner. Landry took to X to post about his dinner and address the upcoming Sugar Bowl, writing, “Ate dinner tonight in New Orleans. Proud to be a part of this incredibly resilient city. See everyone at the game tomorrow!” He paired the caption with a photo of him and several others posing outside Bon Ton Prime Rib, an upper-end steakhouse in New Orleans. In the photo, he smiles while giving the camera a thumbs-up.

Ate dinner tonight in New Orleans. Proud to be a part of this incredibly resilient city. See everyone at the game tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/JhEJDb5E9P — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) January 2, 2025

Considering 15 people lost their lives, dozens are injured, and countless are grieving, it seemed fairly cold and ignorant that Landry chose to spend his evening at a fancy steak house. Not only that, but he had to post about it and his excitement for the game without the slightest nod to those who were recently killed. Some commenters told him he should resign or fire his entire social media team for the horrific lack of empathy conveyed in the photo shoot and flaunting of a steak dinner when so many are in mourning.

Delete this. Apologize. Fire your social media team. We get it that you still have an economy to support, but this is tone deaf. — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) January 2, 2025

15 people are dead in NOLA and you’re bragging about your steak dinner? — Faxan (@FaxanFM) January 2, 2025

There are at least 15 people in New Orleans who will never eat dinner again. Fire your social media team.https://t.co/hnolDae7Ir — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) January 2, 2025

A deadly terror attack hits your city. People are in mourning. Victims are hospitalized. But yea, let's go for a steak. And post a photo of it. — World Hall Of Fun (@WorldHallOfFun) January 2, 2025

Following the swift backlash, Landry commented on his post, providing more context. In the comment, he stated that he wants the world “to know that Louisiana does not cower to radical islamic terrorists.” He appeared to be framing his outing as a stand against terrorism and a symbol of New Orleans’ resilience in remaining “open for business.”

It’s important to understand that we have many visitors in the city of New Orleans right now. Safety is our top priority and we want our guests and the world to know that Louisiana does not cower to radical islamic terrorists.



Our restaurants and all New Orleans has to offer… — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) January 2, 2025

While Landry may have been trying to demonstrate the safety and strength of New Orleans, there were likely better ways to do so than enjoying a steak dinner. He easily could’ve braved the city and demonstrated its safety while going to meet the families of the victims, visit those injured in the hospital, or meet with law enforcement. Additionally, tourism, the economy, and business should never take priority over victims of a tragedy. Landry should’ve been thinking about what was best for the city, not just economically but emotionally. Perhaps the city could’ve used a day of quiet remembrance and mourning and allowed workers the option of taking the day off instead of going back to work as if nothing happened hours after 15 people were killed.

Landry may not have intended for his post to come across as cold and lacking in empathy. However, it’s the perfect example of how America as a whole is becoming desensitized to violence. America rang in the New Year with the New Orleans terrorist attack, a suspected terrorist attack outside of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, and a shooting in Queens, New York. These attacks have become so common that citizens are told to gloss over them, enjoy what New Orleans has to offer, have a nice steak dinner, and attend the Sugar Bowl as if nothing happened.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy