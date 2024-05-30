LeVar Burton sits in a library reading a book in this still from 'Butterfly in the Sky: The Story of Reading Rainbow'.
(Netflix)
Category:
Movies

Yes, You Will Cry During Netflix’s ‘Reading Rainbow’ Documentary

5/5 butterflies in the sky.
Image of Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea Steiner
|
Published: May 30, 2024 01:34 pm

If you’re burnt out on grisly true crime series and horrific exposés of children’s programming, a new documentary will inspire feelings of non-problematic nostalgia. Butterfly in the Sky: The Story of Reading Rainbow delves into the making of the iconic PBS kids series, in a film that is as warm and welcoming as the show itself.

Recommended Videos

Taking a page from fellow feel-good docs like Won’t You Be My Neighbor? and Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, directors Bradford Thomason and Brett Whitcomb (Jasper Mall, GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) tell the story of Reading Rainbow‘s creation with help from the show’s creators, producers, and (of course) host LeVar Burton.

Reading Rainbow ran from 1983-2006, creating 155 episodes over 23 seasons. The documentary introduces series creators Dr. Twila Liggett and Tony Buttino, who partnered with producing couple Cecily Truett Lancit and Larry Lancit to create the iconic kids series. The film follows the creation of the series, and the casting of rising star LeVar Burton as the show’s iconic host.

Reading Rainbow was not about learning to read, it was about loving to read,” says Buttino in an interview, and it’s a sentiment that is clearly shared by everyone involved. From music director Steve Horelick (who crafted that iconic theme song) to Galaxy Quest director Dean Parisot (who worked on the series early in his career), everyone interviewed for the film knew the importance and value of sharing a love of reading with the audience.

For Generation X and elder millennials, the nostalgia will hit you right in the feels: from the theme song to the books we loved (Gila Monsters Meet You at the Airport! Louis the Fish!) to Burton’s welcoming presence, Butterfly in the Sky taps into those childhood memories. The film also explores the importance of Burton’s casting and the series’ commitment to diversity and representation before those terms were even in the cultural lexicon.

There isn’t much conflict in the film, and most issues are easily resolved. Would Burton be able to juggle his hosting gig with his role on Star Trek: The Next Generation? Of course! Will the producers let him wear a gold hoop earring? Obviously! The film’s most poignant moments come when Burton testifies before Congress about the importance of public television, and when the show does a special episode addressing 9/11.

Butterfly in the Sky is a tender tribute to a beloved kids’ program and a reminder of that magical feeling of getting lost in a book. Take a look.

Butterfly in the Sky: The Story of Reading Rainbow is streaming on Netflix.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Popcorn Bucket Is Total Perv Bait
Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket
Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket
Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket
Category: Movies
Movies
The ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Popcorn Bucket Is Total Perv Bait
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 30, 2024
Read Article ‘Young Woman and the Sea’: Daisy Ridley Is Captivating in the Real-Life Story
Daisy Ridley standing with a crowd behind her in Young Woman and the Sea
Daisy Ridley standing with a crowd behind her in Young Woman and the Sea
Daisy Ridley standing with a crowd behind her in Young Woman and the Sea
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Young Woman and the Sea’: Daisy Ridley Is Captivating in the Real-Life Story
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 30, 2024
Read Article Nothing Could Have Prepared Me For How Good the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Popcorn Bucket Is
Deadpool beckoning.
Deadpool beckoning.
Deadpool beckoning.
Category: Movies
Movies
Nothing Could Have Prepared Me For How Good the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Popcorn Bucket Is
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 30, 2024
Read Article An Underrated Steven Spielberg Masterpiece Is Getting a Sequel, but When?
Tye Sheridan and Olivia Cooke in Ready Player One.
Tye Sheridan and Olivia Cooke in Ready Player One.
Tye Sheridan and Olivia Cooke in Ready Player One.
Category: Movies
Movies
An Underrated Steven Spielberg Masterpiece Is Getting a Sequel, but When?
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr May 30, 2024
Read Article ‘Wolfs’ Reunites Brad Pitt and George Clooney After 16 Long Years
George Clooney and Brad Pitt in a still from 'Wolfs'
George Clooney and Brad Pitt in a still from 'Wolfs'
George Clooney and Brad Pitt in a still from 'Wolfs'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Wolfs’ Reunites Brad Pitt and George Clooney After 16 Long Years
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Popcorn Bucket Is Total Perv Bait
Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket
Category: Movies
Movies
The ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Popcorn Bucket Is Total Perv Bait
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 30, 2024
Read Article ‘Young Woman and the Sea’: Daisy Ridley Is Captivating in the Real-Life Story
Daisy Ridley standing with a crowd behind her in Young Woman and the Sea
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Young Woman and the Sea’: Daisy Ridley Is Captivating in the Real-Life Story
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 30, 2024
Read Article Nothing Could Have Prepared Me For How Good the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Popcorn Bucket Is
Deadpool beckoning.
Category: Movies
Movies
Nothing Could Have Prepared Me For How Good the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Popcorn Bucket Is
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 30, 2024
Read Article An Underrated Steven Spielberg Masterpiece Is Getting a Sequel, but When?
Tye Sheridan and Olivia Cooke in Ready Player One.
Category: Movies
Movies
An Underrated Steven Spielberg Masterpiece Is Getting a Sequel, but When?
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr May 30, 2024
Read Article ‘Wolfs’ Reunites Brad Pitt and George Clooney After 16 Long Years
George Clooney and Brad Pitt in a still from 'Wolfs'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Wolfs’ Reunites Brad Pitt and George Clooney After 16 Long Years
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 30, 2024
Author
Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. An pop culture journalist since 2012, her work has appeared on Autostraddle, AfterEllen, and more. Her beats include queer popular culture, film, television, republican clownery, and the unwavering belief that 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' is the greatest movie ever made. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband, 2 sons, and one poorly behaved rescue dog. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.