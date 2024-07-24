Glen Powell Continues His Superstar Run in ‘Monsanto’

Glen Powell is currently enjoying his golden run as Hollywood’s new favorite superstar, as evidenced by Twisters‘ incredible box office run.

The Top Gun: Maverick star has multiple projects lined up, and one of them is Monsanto, Netflix’s legal drama starring him, Anthony Mackie, and Oscar-winner Laura Dern. The streamer acquired the John Lee Hancock movie in May 2024 in one of the biggest deals done in the Cannes market.

Eminent director Adam McKay is attached as a producer, with the screenplay coming from Michael Wisner, Alexandra Duparc, Ned Benson, and Hancock. Based on a true story, the film follows an inexperienced attorney, Brent Wisner (Powell), who takes on the chemical conglomerate Monsanto on behalf of Dewayne “Lee” Johnson (Mackie).

The David vs. Goliath battle centers around a product called “Roundup,” a popular pesticide killer that Johnson uses as a part of his job, which leads to him getting cancer. Dern stars as Dr. Melinda Rogers, the face of the chemical company’s toxicology department, who testifies that the product is safe to use.

Powell will be next seen in John Patton Ford’s Huntington, Edgar Wright’s remake of the 1987 dystopian flick The Running Man, and the Hulu comedy TV series Chad Powers, in which he will play a college quarterback who is looking for an image makeover. The show is based on the Chad Powers character created by NFL Hall-of-Fame quarterback Eli Manning for his ESPN+ docuseries Eli’s Places.

Meanwhile, Laura Dern’s upcoming slate includes Noah Baumbach’s untitled coming-of-age comedy drama film, which has a stacked ensemble cast. On the other hand, Mackie will be seen in a number of films in the near future: Elevation, The Electric State, Desert Warrior, and most notably, his first appearance as Captain America on the big screen in Captain America: Brave New World.

Lee Hancock’s other film credits include The Blind Side, the Best Actress Oscar-winning Sandra Bullock drama about a football player, and the Tom Hanks-starrer Saving Mr. Banks, based on the development of the 1964 film Mary Poppins.

