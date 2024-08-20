Millennials, a movie for us is here with ‘Y2K’

Most every millennial remembers Y2K. It was a time of great fear, excitement, and pranks. I’ll never forget when my grandma tried to pretend like all the electricity went out at midnight. Now, there is a brand new movie coming our way to keep that energy alive!

If you remember, what was supposed to happen was a major outage with the internet and computers. This was at the turn of the century between 1999 and 2000. So imagine the fear if they said it would happen now, when we are all even more dependent on the internet and technology. What Y2K shows us is a reality where the computers revolted way back in 1999 and took over the world. It’s like if the Terminator franchise met with butterfly clips and those choker necklaces that looked like a fence.

Co-written and directed by Saturday Night Live’s Kyle Mooney, the trailer for the movie was released, and god, it feels like the worst kind of nostalgia but also a movie I cannot wait to make my personality. If you lived through Y2K, you’ll understand what I mean.

So let’s talk about everything we know about Kyle Mooney’s Y2K!

What is Y2K about?

The film was written by both Evan Winter and Mooney, and from what we can see in the trailer, it tells the story of the horrors of Y2K becoming a reality. A group of kids are all partying together for New Year’s Eve and when the clock strikes twelve, the lights go out and robots take over the world. At one point, a Tamagotchi runs through some girl’s head.

It seems like a dark comedy about the end times, but through the lens of a bunch of young people. As someone who misses movies like this, I could not be more excited for these weird comedies making a comeback.

Who is in it?

Y2K stars Jaeden Martell, Rachel Zegler, and Julian Dennison as three high school students all trying to celebrate the new year. Martell and Dennison are two friends who aren’t popular but decide to go to a party so that Martell’s character can try to kiss the girl of his dreams (Zegler). Instead, they’re fighting for their lives.

The cast also includes Alicia Silverstone!

How long do we have to wait?

While many saw Y2K at its SXSW premiere, the rest of us have a few months left to wait. The new movie is set to release in theaters on December 6, which gives us plenty of time to see it before the clock strikes midnight on 2025.

