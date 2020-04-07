Things We Saw Today: Xena and Battlestar Galactica Marathons Coming to SYFY!

Shine your chakrams and toasters, practice your war cries, and buckle the frak in, because sheltering in place just got a whole lot more fun thanks to SYFY’s announcement that both Battlestar Galactica and Xena: Warrior Princess will be available in their entirety to stream via SYFY’s app and site. As if that wasn’t enough, the channel will also be broadcasting marathons of both—hosted by Tricia Helfer and Lucy Lawless!

All 132 of Xena‘s episodes will be available to stream, but if you want to watch with a familiar friend, starting April 16th, SYFY will begin weekly mini-marathons of the iconic series every Thursday morning and afternoon, with Lucy Lawless dropping in to host and provide some commentary. The network also also hints that some other friendly faces might be stopping by as well.

As for BSG, all 76 episodes of the series, along with the movies Razor and The Plan, are available to stream. There will be a nonstop, 3-day marathon on SYFY beginning Monday, April 20 at 12:00AM Eastern until Thursday, April 23 at 9:00 am. Number six herself, Tricia Helfer will host the marathon, which will also have special guests. Perhaps one of them will be Lawless, who had a multi-season arc on the series.

This means during your quarantine you can bring this Iconic Portlandia skit to life yourself:

Here are a few other things we saw today:

In terms of this week’s viewing, we’re here to remind you that the CW is repairing all of Crisis on Infinite Earths starting tonight. (via TVLine)

And if you want to OWN a bit of original art that was used in the creation of Crisis, our friends over at Comicbook.Com have an action of two of the original “pitch boards” for the event donated by Marc Guggenheim up for auction, with all proceeds benefiting coronavirus relief! (via Comicbook.com)

You can now make Disneyland churros at home! (via Nerdist)

Why yes, we DO hear the people sing.

Why is this Passover different from other Passovers and how can you celebrate it. (via Refinery29)

There will be another episode of Tiger King, but Carole Baskin won’t be in it. (via EW)

CBS’s All Rise will produce a social distancing episode filmed with webcams and produced at home. (via Hollywood Reporter)

We absolutely adore this Maori version of the “Pass the Brush challenge.”

Aww I love this Māori pass the brush challenge. Gonna go blast hakas for the next 5 hours pic.twitter.com/Dbur5TGAXc — KJ (@aioaumarire) April 6, 2020

People are loving the Queen’s “Green Screen” dress. (via Boing Boing)

What did you see today?

