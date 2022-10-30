10 Worst Sexy Movie and TV Costumes, Ranked

There are so many ways to go with a Halloween costume, and one route that’s a popular choice is to make it flirty and sexy. There are so many fun options to choose from in this department, but there are definitely some costume designers who have taken the “sexy ____” idea too far. Here are 10 of the worst sexy TV and movie costumes out there.

10. Mary Poppins

The standard formula for creating a sexy costume is to take the regular version of an outfit and remove a bunch of fabric from it (not literally, of course, but you know what I mean). When you do this with an outfit that’s supposed to be from a certain time period it often just looks strange, as this one does.

Ironically, another period costume from the film—the one from the chalk painting sequence—would have probably made for a pretty good sexy costume—a dress just works better for a “mini” version than a blazer with the type of skirt shown here.

9. Gumby

Gumby is an odd character to make into a sexy costume to begin with, but the dress here is actually kind of okay if you can get past that. What doesn’t work is the inclusion of long, white gloves and stockings. Gumby has green arms and legs; what are those white things even supposed to be representing here?

8. Buzz Lightyear

Sexy space aliens are a fairly popular choice for Halloween, but there’s a reason that sexy space astronauts are not. This costume of the Toy Story franchise’s Buzz Lightyear is particularly awful; no helmet? No wings? Not even a hint of purple, one of the character’s iconic colors?

You wouldn’t even be able to tell this was Buzz if not for the bare minimum inclusion of the green vest (which here has such an awkward shape at both the hem and sleeves) with robot-like buttons.

7. Barney the Dinosaur

Barney may be pretty hot in the media now thanks to the new Peacock documentary I Love You, You Hate Me, but he definitely does not make for a “hot” Halloween costume. The costume itself actually isn’t that bad, but it’s just way too hard to get past the fact that it’s trying to “sex up” one of the most innocent children’s characters of all time.

6. Olaf the Snowman

Olaf from the Frozen franchise is another character who is probably way too innocent to be sexualized like this, but what makes it worse is that there’s something so unnerving about seeing snowmen and other winter-themed costumes on Halloween. It’s like if someone dressed up as the Easter Bunny or Santa Claus for a holiday that isn’t theirs, but … sexy (no one get any ideas from this!).

5. Dumbo

Dumbo is literally a baby elephant, so it’s definitely uncomfortable to see him turned into what’s supposed to be a sexy costume. Also, this is definitely the laziest costume on the list since they didn’t even include elephant ears or a hat in the style of the one Dumbo wears, and the colors are pink and blue for some reason, rather than Dumbo’s signature red and yellow.

No magic feather here, either, though the way some people would use it in the context of this costume probably makes its absence a good thing.

4. Chewbacca

There are some great sexy Star Wars costumes out there – Leia, Han, and even the droids have made for some pretty cool ones – but the line has to be drawn somewhere.

The worst thing about this costume is it just looks like someone killed Chewy, skinned him, and made his fur into an outfit. The Cruella de Vil of the Star Wars universe, if you will.

3. Big Bird

This is another costume that looks like someone assembled the look with the character’s remains. This one tops Chewbacca in terms of awfulness, though, because not only is Big Bird a beloved children’s character from Sesame Street (he’s supposed to be the equivalent of a six-year-old kid) but it looks like they tore his head off and made it into the hair piece. Yikes!

2. The Grinch

Yet another costume that looks like it was designed by Cruella de Vil, this one is extra awful for a bunch of reasons. First of all, it just looks so awkward. A party dress with what looks like a nightcap? Huh? Also, the fur and shiny plastic-looking material don’t go together well at all.

But, like with Olaf, winter and Halloween just don’t go together. And this one is worse, because the Grinch is directly linked to Christmastime. If you must dress as a sexy Grinch, can you at least wait until December?

1. Marilyn Monroe in The Seven Year Itch … But For Dogs

Marilyn Monroe’s white dress from The Seven Year Itch is without-a-doubt iconic, and one of the most popular Halloween costumes for a reason. But for a dog? No way!

It can be fun to dress your pet up for Halloween (if they’re cool with it and don’t try to rip the costume off their little body) but you probably shouldn’t put them in a wig like the one seen here, and you definitely shouldn’t try to make them conform to human standards of sensuality. A pair of giant fake breasts in front of your dog’s chest isn’t cute, it’s creepy. Enough said.

