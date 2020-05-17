Things We Saw Today: Wonder Woman 1984 Release Date May Be Pushed Again

As we head into summer and the pandemic rages on, many states and businesses are reopening their doors. Movie theaters across the globe are still figuring out what that reopening would look like, and when it would be safe to do so. Most studios have moved their upcoming major releases to much later in the year (or to VOD), save for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Tenet.

Tenet, which stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, is still set for its July 17th release date, but theaters would have to reach a certain threshold for the film to be released. According to insiders, Warner Bros would require at least 80% of the world’s theaters to be open, including New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. This amounts to 3,500 domestic theaters and over 30,000 screens worldwide.

If theaters cannot meet those numbers, then Tenet will get pushed to August 14th, which is currently reserved for Wonder Woman 1984. This would then bump Wonder Woman 1984 to a December opening.

But how do you practice social distancing in a movie theater? Will theaters be filled to half capacity? And even when they do open, who will be rushing to spent two hours in a crowded box with strangers? There’s still so much to figure out, and so many movies with release dates on hold.

What would bring you back to the movie theaters when they reopen? Gal Gadot in a gold suit of armor is obviously tempting, but also I want to live. Le sigh.

