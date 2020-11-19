Wonder Woman 1984 Is Being Released on Christmas Day on HBO Max and in Theaters

Last night, the announcement came that Wonder Woman 1984 would be available in theaters and on HBO Max, at no additional cost to subscribers, on Christmas Day. While my initial reaction was filled with disappointment, the more I thought about it, the more I appreciated what the team behind WW84 was doing.

Patty Jenkins took to Twitter last night to share a message to fans about the movie and that she wanted everyone to experience the love and joy that Diana Prince brings to us while either staying safe at home with our families and friends or, if we can do so, at the movie theaters that are open.

What I love about this is that Jenkins is also trying incredibly hard to make this an experience for everyone. They’re working on some kind of program that will help people go back to the movie theaters in small groups to see Wonder Woman 1984, as it was intended.

We are also working on a program to allow you, your cohort, your family or your pod to rent THEIR OWN THEATERS OUT to screen the film in the safety of your group. We will try to help to bring it to as many of you as we can and thank you all for your support. You are great fans.❤️ https://t.co/1ZTb5eXUEK — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) November 19, 2020

(How can I convince my mother to help us rent a theater for me and the small group of family that will be together? Is this going to be when my mother finally just ignores me?)

Even more than that, Jenkins is also hoping that Wonder Woman 1984 will stay in theaters long enough that when it IS safe to do so, we can all experience Diana Prince’s story as we should.

Good question. We have plans to hold it in theaters for quite a long time, and hopefully long enough that it will still be there when theaters all over the world ARE open. https://t.co/rrSgQm7dBJ — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) November 19, 2020

The cast also shared messages about the movie and how happy they are that fans are getting to experience the joy of Diana Prince:

A big part of me is happy that the world will have more Diana Prince when they, arguably, need her the most. Especially with Jenkins making such efforts to get this movie to everyone and anyone who needs the messages of Wonder Woman right now. I still worry that this will somehow come back to unfairly hurt the Wonder Woman films in the long run, but hopefully that’s not the case and we get more stories of Diana Prince after Wonder Woman 1984. But I am excited to spend my Christmas day with my favorite hero.

So, we get Chris Pine putting the Chris back in Christmas, and that’s okay (as long as I do get to go see Diana Prince on the big screen once it’s safe to do so).

(image: Warner Bros.)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com