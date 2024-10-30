‘Wonder Man’ looks so much fun!

For a while, it didn’t seem like Wonder Man was ever actually coming our way. Luckily, the series is heading to Disney+ next year and looks GLORIOUS.

Recommended Videos

Marvel dropped a look at the future trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it was filled with first looks at some of the upcoming projects for Disney+. Yes, I got a look at Matt Murdock in a trailer for Daredevil: Born Again and to see my girl Riri Williams for Ironheart. But we also got a glimpse at Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams in Wonder Man.

The brief trailer shows Simon auditioning for the role of Wonder Man with the help of acclaimed Marvel Cinematic Universe actor, Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley). Did I expect a team up between Abdul-Mateen and Kingsley? No. Is it now my favorite thing in the MCU? Maybe.

Wonder Man looks like a lot of fun. Mainly because the brief trailer is cheesy, funny, and a lighter energy that we’ve been missing in Marvel. With the exception of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Ms. Marvel, and The Marvels, a lot of the more recent entries into the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been more serious in nature. Sure, they all have their “fun” but it isn’t the entire make up of the show or movie.

Wonder Man seems to be changing that and I’m really obsessed. “Simon Williams, reading for Wonder Man,” the first look says at the start. “I was born to play this character.” And honestly? Yeah, Abdul-Mateen was. This brief glimpse at the series is enough for me to get HYPE.

Fans are excited

The trailer as a whole had Marvel fans on social media yelling (positively) about the future of the MCU. Look, if you put Catholic sad boy Matt Murdock in anything, we’re going to yell. But the brilliance of both Wonder Man and Ironheart also had fans excited for the first time in a while.

One thing is very clear though: We’re all kind of instantly obsessed with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon. “Wonder Man looks SO cool oh my god?? I love the Hollywood satire vibe they’re going for and Yahya already feels like such a natural fit.”

Wonder Man looks SO cool oh my god?? I love the Hollywood satire vibe they're going for and Yahya already feels like such a natural fit pic.twitter.com/Nfpo44HPJk — Jack (-_•) ? (@captaincupkicks) October 30, 2024

It has instantly had fans wondering how a show about Wonder Man could exist without Wanda Maximoff though. In the comics, the two are together at one point and with Wonder Man coming out prior to the Vision series, it has us wondering…

The Scarlet Witch and Wonder Man. pic.twitter.com/N8WbrewE5o — alias (@itsjustanx) October 30, 2024

Others have been burned by the “Is the Scarlet Witch coming back” theories too many times and don’t think we’ll see Wanda and Simon in action together.

everyone fake stanning wonder man just bcs he had a fling with wanda….



she is not showing up in that show trust me ? pic.twitter.com/rE0sRgqBBL — Josh ?️ Ben Aldridge Era ? (@celestialdevils) October 30, 2024

Whatever Wonder Man ends up being, I think this first look is extremely fun. The energy that Abdul-Mateen brought to this brief little teaser is enough to have me excited about Simon Williams’ introduction in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I do think that teaming up with Trevor Slattery is only going to cause him cause though because…it’s Trevor Slattery. We know what his actor ways lead to.

So get ready, we get to meet Simon in Wonder Man in December of 2025.

