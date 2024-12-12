PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 30: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to a reporter while exiting the Delta Hotels by Marriott West Palm Beach on November 30, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trudeau arrived at Mar-a-Lago for an unannounced visit with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump after the president-elect threatened to impose sweeping tariffs on Canadian products. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) PARIS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 7: French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) meets with President-Elect Donald Trump at the Elysee Palace on December 7, 2024 in Paris, France. Donald Trump was among the wave of foreign dignitaries descending on Paris this weekend to attend a reopening ceremony at Notre-Dame Cathedral, more than five years after it was damaged in a major fire. (Photo by Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images)
Photo by Brandon Bell/Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘Women’s rights and women’s progress is under attack’: Canada’s Prime Minister calls out the results of the U.S. presidential election

Image of Isobel Grieve
Isobel Grieve
|

Published: Dec 12, 2024 12:01 pm

On Tuesday evening at the Equal Voice Foundation, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau spoke about how “women’s rights and women’s progress is under attack,” citing Kamala Harris’s loss in the 2024 US election as proof.

Recommended Videos

This past election indeed marks the second time Trump beat out the First Female President nominee, as in 2016, Trump famously beat Hilary Clinton. Equal Voice Foundation is a charity focused on closing the gaps and increasing diversity and inclusion in Canadian politics. And there is plenty of room for better representation in Canadian politics; interestingly, Trudeau questioned forgo focusing on Canadian politics and dug into the 2024 US election. 

It is not a great look for the United States that they chose to elect a convicted felon over an experienced prosecutor and politician twice– it gives sexism in full force. However, Trudeau’s motive while delivering this speech may not have been strictly driven by misogyny in North America.  As it is, Canada has only had one female Prime Minister, Kim Campbell, who was only prime minister for 6 months and not as a result of an election but when her predecessor and elected Prime Minister Brian Mulroney resigned before another election could take place, which says something about Canadian voters as much as Trudeau’s comments about American voters. 

Unsurprisingly, those following this back-and-forth between Trump and Trudeau assume that these comments about feminism are retaliation against Trump’s repeated insults at Trudeau’s leadership and the state of Canada’s economy, insinuating that he intends to annex Canada. 

And it’s a fitting conclusion. Trudeau is quickly becoming a laughingstock among conservatives for flying to Mar-a-lago and calling himself a feminist. 

However, some Canadian leftists aren’t too happy with the Prime Minister either. 

Folks, Canadian here. Trump knows exactly what he’s doing. He’s humiliating Trudeau to help the Conservative Party led by Pierre Poilievre who will run against Trudeau in the next election. Bad move by Trudeau to visit Trump. Trudeau should have told Trump to F-Off.

Ian Cameron (@easyout.bsky.social) 2024-12-10T06:27:49.644Z

It seems that Justin Trudeau’s comments are but a small piece of a growing history of empty promises and flaky policies. Yet, Trudeau found common ground in a dicey political minefield and developed stronger allyships in the European Union, Asia-Pacific countries, and South America, particularly in trade agreements. He’s also spent the past few years in aggressive diplomatic affairs with China and India due to foreign interference and spying allegations. All of these inform his experience and expertise in navigating foreign affairs, including President-Elect Donald Trump’s proposed 25% tariff on Canadian goods. 

And this is all to say that Justin Trudeau does not need to fall on low blows to American citizens about their choice of president. Yet, it was too hard to resist when the United States elected a felon with multiple SA allegations and several bankruptcies under his belt.  And many Canadians are on Trudeau’s side in these matters. 

MAGA incels are melting down that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he is "a proud feminist."Oh well.

Art Candee ?? (@artcandee.bsky.social) 2024-12-11T16:42:10.704Z

The only ones trash talking our PM are the F Trudeau Maple Magats. Poilievre, their India installed leader of the Opposition's entire election campaign is based around axing the tax. Yet, they are big mad Trudeau is doing it! This is how moronically stupid these sheeples are.

Shel (@sayrsha24.bsky.social) 2024-12-11T02:20:31.730Z

Inevitably, this is just the beginning of the outlandish commentary on US/Canada relations, and President-Elect Donald Trump hasn’t even taken office yet. 

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Isobel Grieve
Isobel Grieve
Isobel Grieve is a Freelance Writer for The Mary Sue. She scours the internet for culture, controversies, and celebrity News, and when she isn't writing about that, she's deep-diving into books, TV and movies for meaning and hidden lore. Isobel has a BAH in English, Cinema and Media Studies, and she has over two years of professional writing experience in the Entertainment industry on the Toronto Guardian, TV Obsessive, Film Obsessive, and InBetweenDrafts. You can read her unfiltered thoughts on Twitter @isobelgrieve