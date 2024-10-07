‘Woman of the Hour’: Where to watch, confirmed

Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut, Woman of the Hour, is making waves ahead of its release, mostly because of its harrowing premise which revolves around a serial killer. If you’re wondering where you can watch it, here’s what you need to know.

Where can you watch Woman of the Hour?

Woman of the Hour will be available on Netflix on Oct. 18.

What is Woman of the Hour about?

Based on a true story, Woman of the Hour follows serial killer Rodney Alcala, who won a date with Cheryl Bradshaw on reality TV show The Dating Game in 1978. Unbeknownst to the organizers of the show and law enforcement authorities, Alcala was in the middle of his killing spree at the time. He had already murdered five women by the time he was on the show, which later earned him the moniker “The Dating Game Killer.” While Bradshaw initially chose Alcala as her match, she later refused to go on date with him after getting weird vibes from him.

Who stars in Woman of the Hour?

Woman of the Hour mainly focuses on the two lead characters, Alcala and Bradshaw. Daniel Zovatto (It Follows, Don’t Breathe) plays Alcala, while Kendrick plays Bradshaw. Here’s the rest of the cast along with the characters they play:

Nicolette Robinson as Laura

Tony Hale as Ed

Kathyrn Gallagher as Charlie

Kelley Jakle as Sarah

Autumn Best as Amy

Jessie Fraser as Lisa

Taylor Hastings as Melanie

Jedidiah Goodacre as Arnie

Darcy Laurie as Martie

Where is Rodney Alcala now?

In 1979, authorities arrested Alcala for his crimes, and in 1980, a court found him guilty and sentenced him to death. However, due to jury oversight, the verdict was overturned. Alcala even represented himself in one of the trials as the court case dragged on for years. At each of these trials, the court added more years to his life imprisonment as new crimes came to light, and he finally passed away in 2021 due to unspecified natural causes.

Full Trailer is here. I can’t wait for Oct 18th. WOMAN OF THE HOUR. On Netflix. pic.twitter.com/DDY5kaL4l3 — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) October 1, 2024

Since his demise, Alcala’s trail of murders has continued to generate the general public’s interest. He is the subject of the 2022 Sky original docuseries Dating Death and a three-part TV documentary, apart from Kendrick’s upcoming crime thriller. His true death toll remains unclear to this day, and an AP article estimates that he might have killed up to 130 people.

