With Tom Wambsgans Joining the Marvel Family, Who Would the Cast of ‘Succession’ Play in the MCU?

Matthew Macfadyen went from our beloved Mr. Darcy in the 2005 Pride & Prejudice to the bumbling Tom Wambsgans on Succession and fans are eating it up. But, with the finale season of the hit HBO series currently airing, we want to know where we’ll see the cast next. For Macfadyen, he’s heading into the world of Marvel as it was announced that he’ll be joining the upcoming cast of Deadpool 3!

We don’t know who he’s playing in the movie or whether he’s going to be a hero or a villain just yet. Or even if it is a character that could show up somewhere else in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Deadpool’s just joined franchise thanks to Disney buying the rights to characters from the X-Men world due to the Fox merger. Until we know more though, what if we thought about who the rest of his Succession friends could be?

In the effort of making this list somewhat easy to navigate, I’m limiting the cast to just the Roy family we see regularly and love. Otherwise, I’d be here for the next year trying to figure out who I wanted who to play in the Marvel world from Succession. Honestly, I think I would have spent three months alone on adding Adrien Brody to the Marvel world. So without further ado, here’s who the Roy family would play in the MCU.

Jeremy Strong (Kendall Roy) as the Spot

Making his debut in the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the Spot hasn’t gotten much time to shine in the world of Spidey movies. Dr. Jonathan Ohnn has the ability to open interdimensional portals (and also smaller ones) which he uses to commit crimes. He’s a villain of Spidey and Daredevil and, with the upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again on the horizon and still more Spider-Man stories to tell with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, this could be a great addition to the franchise.

Adding in Strong’s ability to play characters who have a dark way about them, I think that he’d make a great version of the Spot. Or just a Spider-Man villain in general.

Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy) as Scott Summers

We’ve seen Kieran Culkin be a man quick on his feet for the last four seasons of Succession, but I think he’d channel the sassiness of Scott Summers very well, actually. Scott is someone who has to fight back at an idea of him and though he’s a quiet person, he still has a way about him that really does let you know that he’s not someone to mess with. I think that’d be a fun new take on a character for Culkin to dive into.

In fact, I’d like to see Kieran Culkin as either of the Summers brothers but, if I had to pick, I think that his take on Scott would be fascinating to see.

Sarah Snook (Siobhan “Shiv” Roy) as Jean Grey

Yes, this would mean that Roman Roy and Shiv have to kiss, but the other thinking I had for Snook was was Sue Storm and that would mean she’d smooch Cousin Greg. I went with the somehow less weird option in my mind. But, I do think that Sarah Snook has the ability to play either of these characters and do a really great job with them.

I don’t know what era of the X-Men or the Fantastic Four they’d want to do, but I do think that Sarah Snook would make for a great addition to the MCU.

Nicholas Braun (Greg Hirsch) as Reed Richards

This is simply because he’s tall. Do I think that Nicholas Braun could play the intelligence of Reed Richards? Sure. But, I think that he’s very lanky which makes for selling me the stretchy stuff that much easier. Granted, we’ve come to know and love him as the bumbling Cousin Greg who doesn’t exude confidence but, I think Braun could pull it off in general.

Alan Ruck (Connor Roy) as Uncle Ben

Now look, I am firmly team “it’d be hot if Uncle Ben was Timothy Olyphant” however…this would also be a great choice. Mainly because Ruck has an energy that I think would have worked well with Marisa Tomei and I am not fully convinced that Uncle Ben is dead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Brian Cox (Logan Roy) as William Stryker vs. Arian Moayed’s (Stewy Hosseini) Agent Cleary

And now we’ve gotten to the actors of Succession who are already tied to the Marvel world. Brian Cox, who plays Logan Roy on the show, was William Stryker back in X2 and I think that having him come back to the Marvel universe with the rest of the X-Men characters could be fun for fans. Tie that to Arian Moayed’s Agent Cleary, who we’ve seen in things like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Ms. Marvel, and I think that having them in a scene together in the MCU is fun!

_______________________________

Who do you think the cast of Succession should play in the MCU? Let us know your picks in the comments!

(Featured image: HBO Max)

