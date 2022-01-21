Here’s The Winter 2022 Anime We’ve Checked Out So Far

Winter anime season is alive and well in 2022, meaning that there’s a large lineup of new series and returning series to watch. You might be wondering if I’ve already lost track of what to click on, to which the answer is “yes,” but I’m going to organize my thoughts and put them in a guide-like format so you can get an idea of what’s currently airing.

There may or may not be a second guide as not everything I want to watch has begun airing yet, but for now, here are the series I’ve watched so far this season.

Sasaki and Miyano

Summary: It all started like a typical old-school boys’ love plotline—bad-boy senior meets adorably awkward underclassman, one of them falls in love, and so on and so forth. But although Miyano is a self-proclaimed boys’ love expert, he hasn’t quite realized…he’s in one himself. This means it’s up to Sasaki to make sure their story has a happily ever after!

Where to watch: Funimation

Number of episodes watched so far: 2

Thoughts: I do love me some low-stakes boys’ love that focuses primarily on two boys turned friends slowly realizing that they like each other. The fact that they both bond over boys’ love without realizing that they are, in fact, playing out the very tropes they read about is hilariously charming. It’s also entertaining to watch seasoned boys’ love enthusiast, Miyano, get flustered so easily since Sasaki just casually talks about the books in public, not really caring what other people think.

That being said, actually admitting out loud that his heart goes pitter-patter whenever he’s around Miyano is another story.

All and all, if you’re in the mood for a wholesome romance where two boys look down at their hands after their fingers accidentally brush against each other then this is it. I’ve been thoroughly enjoying the episodes (and swooning over them like the boys’ love fangirl that I am).

My Dress-Up Darling

Summary: High schooler Wakana Gojo cares about one thing: making Hina dolls. With nobody to share his obsession, he has trouble finding friends—or even holding a conversation. But after the school’s most popular girl, Marin Kitagawa, reveals a secret of her own, he discovers a new purpose for his sewing skills. Together, they’ll make her cosplay dreams come true!

Where to watch: Funimation and Crunchyroll

Number of episodes watched so far: 1

Thoughts: Next on the romance radar is My Dress-Up Darling, also known as, “That cosplay romance anime that’s probably gonna be up for best couple in The Anime Awards next year.”

Sometimes it takes me a minute to warm up to a series, but after one episode I’m ready to see these two fall in love through the power of cosplay. Besides the fact that I have a major soft spot for the story as a person who does NOT sew, but my wife does, so she makes my cosplay, I really like seeing this message of letting people like things. Seeing Wakana’s reaction to having someone not shame him for doll making was incredibly relatable as someone who grew up with interests that not everyone understood (anime, video games, cosplay, fanfic, all that kind of stuff). I also like the fact that Wakana and Marin technically like two different things, but there is a similarity between the two, which gives them a way to connect with one another.

I expect there to be some tension due to Wakana and Marin’s clashing personalities along with there needing to be a bit of a learning curve since making clothes for dolls is different from making things for people, but I’m excited to watch the progression of their relationship.

The Genius Prince’s Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt

Summary: Once upon a time in a faraway land there lived a prince, a genius prince. The genius prince fought alongside his people and led them to a great many triumphs. However, truth be told, he just wants to let everything go and live in tranquility.

Where to watch: Funimation

Number of episodes watched so far: 1

Thoughts: Just a fun dose of comedy where the prince, who comes off as a thoughtful, awe-inspiring leader, is actually a bit of a brat who wants nothing to do with running a kingdom. His hand has been dealt, though, so he’s doing everything in his power to sabotage his own success so he can sell off the entire land.

Unfortunately, he just keeps winning?

It’s not like he can actually come out and SAY that he has no interest in being the leader of a struggling nation, not when so many people depend on him, but he certainly tries to set his armies up for failure… only for his impassioned speeches to get everyone fired up enough to win the day. It’s entertaining to watch, especially when you have scenes where the prince’s adorable sister goes on about believing in him. Maybe he’ll reach a point where he gives a shit? Or maybe he’ll just keep whining to himself in the corner.

I’m not sure if it’s a series I’ll watch on a weekly basis because I’m not sure how long the joke will last, but it is worth checking out if you’re in need of a good laugh.

Akebi’s Sailor Uniform

Summary: It’s Komichi Akebi’s first year of junior high and she has her heart set on one thing: Robai Private Academy’s sailor uniform. As the next chapter of her life gets closer, she dreams of all the exciting new experiences she’ll get to have—school lunches, classes, club activities, and of course, making lots of friends! With her favorite outfit on, Komichi feels ready for anything.

Where to watch: Funimation and Crunchyroll

Number of episodes watched so far: 1

Thoughts: This is the story about a girl who is really excited to wear a particular uniform, as it represents entering into a big moment in her life. While entering junior high doesn’t sound like a big deal, it feels huge when you’re in the process of doing it, which is a feeling that this anime nails.

I get the impression that this is going to be a series where the littlest accomplishments are going to feel like a big deal (similar to Super Cub). The first episode did a good job of capturing that anxiety of your first day at a new school and how awkward it is to try and talk to people you don’t know, and I get the sense that that’ll be the major plot beats of the series.

This is the series you watch if you want something quiet and chill, not so much something that’ll be heavy. You’ll still end up feeling something as you watch Akebi successfully talk to a classmate after worrying so much about it, which I’ve come to appreciate with anime these days considering the state of affairs, re: the world. Basically, watch this if you need a soft hug, is what I’m saying.

Tribe Nine

Summary: In Neo Tokyo, disillusioned youth form tribes that battle each other in an intense sport called Extreme Baseball. One night, two kids – Haru Shirogane and Taiga – meet the strongest man in the world, Shun Kamiya. Together the three join forces to play this cutthroat game against a mysterious man who has begun taking control of all the tribes. Can they defeat him before it’s too late?

Where to watch: Funimation

Number of episodes watched so far: 2

Thoughts: As a big fan of Kazutaka Kodaka’s last anime series (Akudama Drive is SO GOOD), I was really excited for this one. After two episodes, I… can’t decide if I like it or not.

I DO love the opening though as twenty-something me screams, “MIYAVI???”

Don’t get me wrong, Extreme Baseball is entertaining as all hell to watch, but I feel like there’s something missing with the anime and I can’t quite figure out what it is. The game itself is over-the-top in ways that got a laugh out of me, but for some reason, I’m just not connecting with the story and the characters as much as I’d like.

The characters, at the moment, feel more like vehicles used to display this bizarre game, but beyond that, there’s not much to hold onto once the game is over. Sure, Haru’s got an arc building where he’s slowly learning to believe in himself, but besides him, there’s not much going on with the others (save for Taiga’s one-sided rivalry against Shun for… some reason).

I dunno, I just wasn’t into it all that much after these first two episodes. The game is wacky, but that’s about all that interested me about the series.

Futsal Boys!!!!!

Summary: For the past 10-odd years, futsal has been booming across the world. After watching Tokinari Tennoji represent Japan in the U-18 World Cup, Haru Yamato aspires to be a player like him. He joins the Koyo Gakuen Futsal Club where he meets teammates Seiichiro Sakaki, a loner who refuses to pass the ball to anyone, and Toi Tsukioka, who is burdened by a past that nearly made him quit futsal for good.

Where to watch: Funimation

Number of episodes watched so far: 1

Thoughts: Much like Tribe Nine I wanted to like this anime more than I actually did, but I just wasn’t into the characters or the plot all that much. I know that sports anime tends to follow specific formulas that you can, at times, name off as they’re happening, which I actually don’t mind at all.

The problem is I didn’t find any of the characters interesting enough to keep watching.

Haru is the kid who is inspired to join the team but he doesn’t have all that much experience compared to everyone else, meanwhile, Seiichiro (who Haru will inevitably form a bond with/be shipped with) is good at the game, but cold and aloof for reasons (that’ll be explored throughout the series, I’m sure). These are sports anime archetypes that I like, but I just didn’t feel a connection with the characters filling in those well-used character slots.

I will say, the series is pretty ridiculous if you’re wanting to watch a group of schoolboys take on a group of “we pick on children” thugs with the power of futsal, or watch an energetic, red-haired main character literally bike flip over the character who “isn’t here to make friends” who will end up making all of the friends.

Surprise Live-Action Pick: Handyman Fellow Jellyfish

A handyman living in a camper picks up a backpacker and, together, they do their best to solve various missing item cases! The premiere episode of Handyman Fellow Jellyfish, a live-action adventure featuring 2.5D stars Yoshihiko Aramaki and Kenta Mizue, is available now! pic.twitter.com/dseZwlgEWI — Funimation (@Funimation) January 7, 2022

Summary: Mackey and Kenta aren’t content with living ordinary lives stuffed inside some office cubical, so they take to their RV and work as private investigators who specialize in finding lost things. No case is too big or small so long as they get paid, but keeping the profits when their vehicle is prone to breaking down is another story.

Where to watch: Funimation

Number of episodes watched so far: 1

Thoughts: I clicked on this by complete accident, and wow, I’m glad I did.

I don’t remember hearing anything about this series and can’t find much information on it beyond what’s on Funimation’s page, but after watching the first episode I got a bit of a Buzzfeed Unsolved vibe from the two main characters.

For those of you who like the “two broke dudes traveling around and solving mysteries” genre of media, this is a fun one to check out. The chemistry between Mackey and Kenta is delightful to watch as they take on the most random cases. Mirror missing? Sure, they’ll help you track it down, always taking the job seriously (especially if it means hanging out in a bathhouse “for work”). There’s also a bit of “character A has a secret he’s hiding from character B” going on that could, potentially, turn things more serious, but for now, it’s fun watching these two make a profit of zero dollars and zero cents because they got other expenses to pay for.

–

What anime series have you been watching this season, and what upcoming anime are you looking forward to? For me, personally, I’m excited to catch the first episode of this one:

【New Trailer】

Ryman’s Club original anime

Scheduled for January 22 (Animation Production: LIDENFILMS) ✨More: https://t.co/PjL7I2Wozz pic.twitter.com/5Ts1EgwzoR — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) December 23, 2021

It’s businessmen playing badminton.

Bless.

