Win a Copy of Bestselling Author Sarah J. Maas’s Fantasy Romance House of Earth and Blood!

We’re giving away five copies of House of Earth and Blood to readers of The Mary Sue! The first book in Sarah J. Maas’s new series Cresent City, this is a sexy contemporary fantasy set in a world of magic, murder, and romance.

#1 New York Times bestselling author Sarah J. Maas launches her brand-new CRESCENT CITY series with House of Earth and Blood: the story of half-Fae and half-human Bryce Quinlan as she seeks revenge amidst magical mayhem and searing romance. We wrote about House of Earth and Blood, and were excited to see Mary Sue readers are already big Maas fans. Thanks to our friends at Bloomsbury, a trip to Crescent City awaits you! Here’s what you’ll be reading if you win:

Bryce Quinlan had the perfect life-working hard all day and partying all night-until a demon murdered her closest friends, leaving her bereft, wounded, and alone. When the accused is behind bars but the crimes start up again, Bryce finds herself at the heart of the investigation. She’ll do whatever it takes to avenge their deaths. Hunt Athalar is a notorious Fallen angel, now enslaved to the Archangels he once attempted to overthrow. His brutal skills and incredible strength have been set to one purpose-to assassinate his boss’s enemies, no questions asked. But with a demon wreaking havoc in the city, he’s offered an irresistible deal: help Bryce find the murderer, and his freedom will be within reach.

Find out more about House of Earth and Blood here! And here’s how to enter:

Entry date from now – 3/31

5 winners. Each will be mailed one (1) copy of HOUSE OF EARTH AND BLOOD

Readers can enter by signing up to our newsletter OR if already a recipient, they can email us at giveaways@themarysue.com with the subject line “Sweepstakes – House of Earth and Blood”



Good luck!

(House of Earth and Blood by Sarah J. Maas)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com