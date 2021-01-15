Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this. Some people search forever, to watch Nicolas Cage kick animatronic ass. Oh, I can’t believe, it’s happening to me. Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like Willy’s Wonderland!

*Clears throat.*

The trailer for Nicolas Cage’s Willy’s Wonderland, which hits theaters and On Demand February 12th, might be the best thing I’ve ever seen in my life and his best performance yet. No, I haven’t watched the movie, but this is Nic Cage that I’m talking about. Everything that he does is perfection, from Con Air to The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, and I won’t hear otherwise. He’s set to blow us all away with his calm demeanor in Willy’s Wonderland before he turns around and transforms into an ass-kicking machine with only a broken mop as his defense.

So what if this looks like a bunch of other movies that Cage has done with a twist of Chuck E. Cheese? He can make the same movie over and over and I’d still watch it. And at least his wife and daughter haven’t been kidnapped. Instead, according to the official synopsis, he’s just a quiet drifter who gets tricked into a job at Willy’s Wonderland. And what begins as a human sacrifice to the animatronics quickly turns into a blood bath of stuffing that no one expected.

The synopsis is as follows:

A quiet drifter is tricked into a janitorial job at the now condemned Wally’s Wonderland. The mundane tasks suddenly become an all-out fight for survival against wave after wave of demonic animatronics. Fists fly, kicks land, titans clash — and only one side will make it out alive.

Director Kevin Lewis previously told EW that he calls the animatronics Cage is to battle the Psychopathic Animatronic Misfits. “You’ve got Willy the Weasel, Artie the Alligator, Gus the Gorilla. There’s eight of them, and they spring to life and attack him and others, and Nic has to battle his way out. It’s like man versus machine! They’ve been doing this in the past and they picked the wrong guy: Nic.”

Joining Cage is Emily Tosta from Party of Five, Beth Grant from Dollface, Terayle Hill from Cobra Kai, and Ric Reitz from Superstition. It’s written by G.O. Parsons and directed by Kevin Lewis. And is being produced by JD Entertainment, Landafar Entertainment, Landmark Studio Group, and Screen Media Ventures. Mark Damon, David Fannon, and Seth Needle are executive producers.

(image: Screen Media Ventures)

