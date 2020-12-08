comScore

William Shakespeare One of the U.K.’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients. Yes, Really.

Going to be a long wait if we're starting with historical figures.

By Rachel LeishmanDec 8th, 2020, 12:16 pm

William Shakespeare and Martha Jones in Doctor Who

William Shakespeare is a busy boy during pandemics. First, he wrote King Lear during the plague, and now he’s one of the first people to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Incredible! (You will not take this away from me, this nice man named William Shakespeare who got the vaccine is going to live as THEE Billy Shakes in my mind, and that’s that.)

“Groundbreaking, I think,” the wordsmith said after getting the vaccine, and I cannot wait to see how many journals have that quote written on them in the future! Always a legend, that Billy Shakes is.

Twitter is fascinated with William Shakespeare, and honestly, I wish this fascination existed when I was nerding out about Macbeth and A Midsummer Night’s Dream in school.

To be completely honest, Ann Cleeves cheering on William Shakespeare is what fully broke me. I think this was the tipping point for so many of us. We were holding it all together as best we could, trying to make it through this year, and then suddenly, the vaccine appears, and in comes William Shakespeare. Can you blame all of us for just fully cackling?

Happy for Billy Shakes that he got the first round of the vaccine and can’t wait to see what play he wrote while in quarantine this time! Another tale of the mad king? Call it Gold Power and have it be about Donald Trump?

(image: BBC)

