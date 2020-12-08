William Shakespeare One of the U.K.’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients. Yes, Really.

William Shakespeare is a busy boy during pandemics. First, he wrote King Lear during the plague, and now he’s one of the first people to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Incredible! (You will not take this away from me, this nice man named William Shakespeare who got the vaccine is going to live as THEE Billy Shakes in my mind, and that’s that.)

“Groundbreaking, I think,” the wordsmith said after getting the vaccine, and I cannot wait to see how many journals have that quote written on them in the future! Always a legend, that Billy Shakes is.

William Shakespeare, 81, from Warwickshire in England was one of the first people to receive the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine outside a clinical trial https://t.co/gurWu2NaeS pic.twitter.com/fKLdUBYfNl — Reuters (@Reuters) December 8, 2020

Twitter is fascinated with William Shakespeare, and honestly, I wish this fascination existed when I was nerding out about Macbeth and A Midsummer Night’s Dream in school.

Casting director: So what would you bring to the role of second patient? We want a sense of real drama and patriotism here. Auditionee: I’m literally called William Shakespeare. Casting director: Fair enough, the part’s yours. https://t.co/phnYvq0SSh — Is it the National Theatre? Oh yes it is (@NationalTheatre) December 8, 2020

Wait William Shakespeare is still alive?? All this time, I could’ve been talking shit about his books TO HIS FACE??? https://t.co/LrkxbBSXGH — CHRIS KLEMENS (@ChrisKlemens) December 8, 2020

Well William Shakespeare wrote King Lear and got his vaccine during the pandemic, what did you do? — Preeti Chhibber says Let’s Win in GA! (@runwithskizzers) December 8, 2020

My brain will not accept that a there’s a guy named William Shakespeare in England who got the covid vaccine. It’s like the name version of a Hanna-Barbera cartoon where they keep passing by the same background. We can’t have new William Shakespeares out here walking around. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) December 8, 2020

You guys Ann Cleeves is celebrating William Shakespeare getting a vaccine. https://t.co/phG1FqEDHi — Sarah Churchwell (@sarahchurchwell) December 8, 2020

First Covid vaccinations done in the U.K. The first man to be administered the vaccine was a Mr William Shakespeare. I kid you not. All’s Well That Ends Well. — Mr. Spock 🖖 (Commentary) (@SpockResists) December 8, 2020

To be completely honest, Ann Cleeves cheering on William Shakespeare is what fully broke me. I think this was the tipping point for so many of us. We were holding it all together as best we could, trying to make it through this year, and then suddenly, the vaccine appears, and in comes William Shakespeare. Can you blame all of us for just fully cackling?

Happy for Billy Shakes that he got the first round of the vaccine and can’t wait to see what play he wrote while in quarantine this time! Another tale of the mad king? Call it Gold Power and have it be about Donald Trump?

