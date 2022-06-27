Will ‘Umbrella Academy’ End With a Fourth Season?

The Umbrella Academy‘s third season just dropped on Netflix last week, and it has been one of the most emotional and dark of the series. In typical fashion, it ends with a cliffhanger, but it does beg the question: How many more times can the Umbrella Academy handle an apocalypse?

Spoilers for season three of Umbrella Academy.

At the end of season three, we see the Umbrella kids returned to a new reality where Luther even is no longer half ape-man. Good for him. Allison is reunited with her daughter. Diego, Lila, Viktor, Five, Klaus, Ben, and Luther find themselves at the Obsidian Memorial Park. However, they have no powers, and Sloane is gone. The group goes their separate ways while Reginald and his resurrected wife, Abigail, look on from a skyscraper. Abusive alien dad has won this round.

Series creator Steve Blackman spoke to TVLine about his original plan for the series and how that ties into a potential endgame, though even he doesn’t say for sure whether Netflix will do a fourth season—or more. “I don’t know how many seasons [Netflix] wants to go. I pitched them Season 4, and I know the beginning, middle and end [of it]. When I started the show, I really only knew the first four seasons in my mind.”

Blackman explains that the author of the comic, Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance, “wants to do stuff for another decade, and he’s going to do volumes and volumes.” Despite that, Blackman has a clear vision for an end to the show, even if Netflix wants more.

“I have a sweet thought of where I think the show should end and where we’re going,” he shares. “There are going to be repercussions, if we’re lucky enough to have a Season 4, of the incomplete programming of the universe. […] Someone asked me, ‘Why would [Reginald] leave the kids in such a bad place?’ I would argue that he thinks he might be leaving them in a good place. They’ve been complaining about their powers and who they are, and now he’s saying, ‘Look, you’re free. You don’t have powers anymore, there’s nothing holding you back. Live your lives.’ The audience gets to decide whether Hargreeves did a good or bad thing for them.”

I think that is a compelling way to wrap up a final season, especially since their powers have been such a double-edged sword. Who are they without them? And would most of them be better off?

