‘Will Trent’ gets an intriguing cast addition for season 3

Fans of the ABC crime drama Will Trent have another reason to get excited about the upcoming third season: Gina Rodriguez is joining the cast.

The Jane the Virgin actress is slated to appear as series regular Marion Alba, Atlanta’s newest assistant district attorney. The character is described as being charismatic and confident, and although she and Will get off to a bumpy start, they are quickly thrust together to investigate gangland crimes in the metro area.

Since Will (Ramón Rodriguez) and Angie’s (Erika Christensen) on-again, off-again relationship seems to be fully off after that explosive season 2 finale (Will did have her arrested, after all), we’re all wondering whether Alba will become Will’s newest love interest in the coming season. Details (and spoilers!) lie ahead.

About Will Trent

Will Trent is based on the New York Times bestselling series of novels written by Karin Slaughter. The show centers around special agent Will Trent, a former foster kid whose traumatic upbringing forced him to develop special skills in adulthood that make him a great detective. He’s got the highest clearance rate in the fictional Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), yet he’s still coping with deep psychological issues related to his abandonment as an infant and the abuse he suffered in foster care.

In addition to the Will Trent books, Slaughter also inked the Grant County series which centered on three main characters: Sara Linton, Jeffrey Tolliver, and Lena Adams. The character of Sara Linton crossed over to the Will Trent series in the novel Undone (2009), and she and Will become romantically involved. Since Sara is nowhere to be found in the TV adaptation just yet, it stands to reason that Will has an Angie-sized hole in his love life that this new character might fill perfectly. We shall see!

Who else is on board for season 3?

Rodriguez and Christensen will return as Will and Angie for the upcoming season of Will Trent. Jake McLaughlin will step back into the shoes of Atlanta homicide detective Michael Ormewood; Sonja Sohn returns as GBI deputy director (and Will’s boss) Amanda Wagner, and most importantly, Bluebell the chihuahua will return as Will’s pampered pooch, Betty.

Karin Slaughter, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, Ramón Rodriguez, Oly Obst, Liz Heldens, and Daniel Thomsen will continue to executive produce, with Heldens and Thomsen serving as co-showrunners.

Is there a trailer for Will Trent season 3?

There is not yet a trailer for season 3, but we’ll update as soon as one becomes available.

When and where can we watch season 3 of Will Trent?

While the series was renewed for a third season in April 2024, the show is not slated to appear on the ABC fall schedule. Instead, Will Trent and another crime drama, The Rookie, will return for largely uninterrupted runs in January 2025. Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich told The Hollywood Reporter,

“Both of those shows are firing on all cylinders, both in terms of ratings and the performance we see on Hulu. We’ll launch them in January, when we have huge promotional platforms in New Year’s Rockin Eve, as well as college football and a huge slate of Christmas programming. To have those shows go uninterrupted just felt like the best way to keep to keep growing them, which is our goal.”

While January is a long time to wait for more Will Trent action, the good news is we’ll likely get 18 full episodes that air continuously instead of being broken up by programming delays. As always new episodes will air on Tuesdays on ABC, and they’ll be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Will Trent are currently streaming on Hulu.

