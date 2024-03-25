‘Will Trent’ Finally Returns After Disappearing for Weeks

It doesn’t take a detective to realize that new episodes of the police procedural Will Trent have been missing from our television lineup for the past few weeks.

The much-anticipated second season of the show made its return on February 20, 2024, and aired every Tuesday on ABC … right up until March 5. Three weeks later, fans are still wondering if we’ll ever get to see episode four. The good news is that yes, we will—and soon!

The TV version of Will Trent is based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling Will Trent novel series. Ramón Rodríguez stars as Trent, a former foster kid-turned-special agent for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), as he solves crimes using his own special set of skills. He’s aided in this pursuit by his partner, Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson), the GBI Deputy Director Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn), and his ex-sometimes-current flame, Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen). Jake McLaughlin also stars as Angie’s partner Michael Ormewood, an Atlanta PD homicide detective.

The series premiered on ABC in February 2022, and the first season brought us 13 episodes. We’re still not sure how many episodes we’ll get with the second season, but we’re counting on at least ten, and hopefully more!

When will episode 4 air?

Will began the second season still reeling from what he learned about his past at the end of season one, including navigating his new relationship with Amanda. He continues to deal with a prisoner stalking him from behind bars and begins a bewildering estrangement from Angie. In season 2, episode 4, “It’s Easier to Handcuff a Human Being,” the GBI team is called upon to investigate the case of a “Boo Hag,” a mythical creature some claim kidnapped three teenagers who were out partying in the woods.

Meanwhile, Ormewood is tracking down the killer of a popular TV star and Amanda gets a feeling that something just isn’t right …. The plot thickens!

Case closed: The wait is over

Will Trent season 2, episode 4 will finally air on March 26, 2024. Episodes five and six are currently slated to appear every week from there on out, but clearly, that schedule is subject to change. As a reminder, Will Trent airs on ABC on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern, then all episodes stream on Hulu starting the following day.

We’re looking forward to seeing what else this season has in store for Will and the GBI crew! In the meantime, all episodes are now streaming on Hulu.

