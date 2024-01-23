What If … ‘Star Wars’ Just Made More Movies?

What if we had a Star Wars version of the What If…? series that Marvel has produced so successfully? That’s what a new rumor is asking—or, at least, it’s what fans have been asking since the news broke that it could be a possibility.

Marvel’s What If…? really hit its stride in the second season, as fans became obsessed with each episode. Giving us new looks into characters we know and love and putting a spotlight on characters like Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) has brought me, and many other fans, so much joy. I’ll admit, giving Star Wars that same treatment does sound pretty cool.

The Hollywood Handle recently reported on a rumor that scooper DanielRPK discovered, writing that “A ‘WHAT IF…?’ version of ‘STAR WARS’ is reportedly in the works at Disney.” This rumor has fostered a mixed reaction, with fans both making fun of the idea and having fun with the idea—basically, doing the typical Star Wars fandom thing with it.

There were iconic reactions, like Rachel Zegler quoting the best meme of our time.

what if somehow palpatine returned https://t.co/nW7Ng9xsLv — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) January 13, 2024

Others suggested more intricate and outrageous scenarios, asking, for instance, what would happen if Quantum Leap‘s Samuel Beckett was involved in the Skywalker saga.

What if Dr. Sam Beckett quantum leaped into Darth Vader at the exact moment his son was being murdered by the Emperor? pic.twitter.com/iW5BLMRmrd — Skeletired ❁ (@skeletired) January 13, 2024

Though all this speculation is fun, I wish that Lucasfilm would just focus on movies because we haven’t gotten a new movie from the world of Star Wars since The Rise of Skywalker back in 2019. With so many on the docket without concrete release dates, I don’t love the idea of adding to the Lucasfilm slate without confirming when I’ll be back in theaters to experience a galaxy far, far away.

Still, the show could be fun, depending on the chosen scenarios. While a Star Wars What If…? show is an intriguing prospect for fans with brain cells, the Star Wars fandom, unfortunately, has a lot of toxicity that would likely suck the joy out of it.

A Star Wars version of What If…? sounds like a disaster for toxic fans

Look, Star Wars fans are an interesting crew. Some are great and open with our love of the franchise (I include my friends and those online people I follow who are Star Wars people in this group). Then there are the gross men who think they know the most about it and refuse to entertain anyone else’s perspective—the Critical Drinkers, Ryan Kinels, and Star Wars Theories side of the fandom.

They are the absolute worst people to listen to about Star Wars because their ineptitude and inability to actually understand this franchise makes for the most frustrating conversation. If they had a What If…? series? It would be like bringing Palpatine back as Rey’s grandfather for no reason. Just boys being allowed to yell about things that don’t make any sense.

While Marvel fans are by no means perfect, What If…? has given us new versions of our favorite characters, and we realize that if we don’t like something, it’s fine because it’s not the main universe. Star Wars fans—particularly the toxic ones—are not as forgiving. Unfortunately, this could be a complete dumpster fire because men like that think they are the definitive voice in the fandom.

I do think it’d be fun. Think about all of the smaller characters who might finally get a chance in the spotlight. That would be amazing! Maybe I’d finally get some on-screen Mara Jade in my life. But we’d have to do a lot of work to silence the nonsense that would come with it.

