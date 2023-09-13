Will There Be A ‘The Princess And The Frog’ Live Action? Answered

After 2010’s Alice in Wonderland, Disney has not slowed down with the live-action remakes of their beloved animated classics (including Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, and the upcoming adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs). Now it seems that 2009’s The Princess and the Frog will be getting the same treatment.

What has been said about the potential remake?

Though nothing is confirmed, a YouTuber by the name of The DisInsider claimed in a video that the film giant was developing the film stating, “But don’t fret, Disney still has multiple remakes being developed, including Lilo and Stitch, Moana, Hercules, Aristocats, Bambi, Princess and the Frog, and Tangled.”

The DisInsider describes themselves in their X (formerly Twitter) bio as “Exclusive daily Disney news, secrets, and insider access,” but Disney has yet to confirm or deny the reports of Tiana and Naveen returning to the big screen.

Though Disney hasn’t said anything, Keith David, who voiced Dr. Facilier (a.k.a. The Shadow Man), the film’s villain, said that he had yet to hear confirmation or be asked to return.

I’m not sure if this is true, but I do know that @Disney has not asked me to reprise the role of Dr. Facilier!??‍♂️ https://t.co/VkCHeJYqro — KeithDavid (@ImKeithDavid) August 7, 2023

In a tweet, he said, “I’m not sure if this is true, but I do know that @Disney has not asked me to reprise the role of Dr. Facilier!” before adding a shrugging man emoji.

These reports follow the announcement that the Disney parks ride Splash Mountain will become a The Princess and the Frog ride, as well as the Disney+ animated series Tiana, a sequel to the film which is set to premiere on the streaming service next year.

Who will star in the live-action film?

No one has been confirmed for the cast as of yet, but there are rumors that Lupita Nyong’o is being considered for the title role. This is according to the X account called My Time to Shine Hello which stated in a post, “Lupita Nyong’o eyed for lead role in live-action The Princess and the Frog movie”

Lupita has quite a history with Disney and has starred in numerous projects by the company. This includes the Marvel Black Panther films as Nakia and a role in another live-action remake, The Jungle Book, in which she voiced Raksha.

What will the plot be?

Well, if the other remakes are anything to go off of, they will stay pretty faithful to the original animation, which was directed by Jon Musker and Ron Clements, and is based on both the Brothers Grimm tale The Frog Prince and The Frog Princess, a 2002 novel by E.D. Baker.

The film follows New Orleans-based Tiana (voiced by Anika Noni Rose), a young woman who dreams of opening her own restaurant before she gets herself entangled with the handsome Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos)—who was cursed by Dr. Facilier and turned into a frog. After trying the fairytale trick of kissing him to break the spell, she too becomes a frog and they desperately embark on an adventure to turn themselves back into humans along the way.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

