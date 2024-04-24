‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ Suggests a Wider Enterprise Of Ungentlemanly Warfare

There’s something charmingly obnoxious about bloated movie titles, and that can also be said about the whole of the action comedy film genre. How fitting, then, that The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is upon us.

The film, based on Damien Lewis’ 2014 non-fiction book Churchill’s Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII (which might as well have been kept as the title of the movie) looks every bit the bombastic cheekiness its name would suggest.

The question is, has Guy Ritchie’s latest shown any signs of sequel legs, or could this be the one and only time we see Churchill’s pack of mercurial deniables in this way?

Is there a Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare 2?

At the time of writing, there’s no word on a sequel for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and it’s hard to tell if there will be one. On the one hand, there may be no more story to tell given that the film owes its story to the real-life escapades of the Maid Honour Force black ops unit, and there’s no telling whether or not it will perform at the box office just yet; ticket sales, of course, tend to play a crucial role in sequel odds.

But on the other hand, this is a Lionsgate movie, and they love their franchises, be it The Hunger Games, The Expendables, John Wick, Saw, or The Strangers, the last of which already has three films greenlit ahead of Chapter 1‘s release next month. Who’s to say, then, that the studio won’t go all in on milking ungentlemanly warfare like it’s going out of style?

