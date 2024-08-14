Shin Ha-kyun starring as Shin Cha-il, Episode 12 of The Auditors
Rakuten Viki
Category:
TV

White-collar crime busting was never this exciting until ‘The Auditors’

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Aug 14, 2024 05:58 pm

Twelve episodes of The Auditors weren’t enough. For an office K-drama, none of us expected a bunch of auditors to be thrown into a thrilling chase of corruption and murder.

Recommended Videos

Simply put, we need another season of this drama. We couldn’t get enough of Shin Cha-il (Shin Ha-kyun) busting white-collar crimes and putting evil CEOs behind bars. The ending hinted that there might be another place where Cha-il can put his auditing skills to use to take down corrupt officials. No, he won’t be working for the IRS. In theory, though, the IRS would be more than happy to hire a guy like Cha-il who can chase money launderers away.

Although it’s an entertaining idea, The Auditors haven’t been announced for another season. The first season revolved around JU Construction and the crimes committed by Hwang Se-woong (Joon Moon-sung). Following Se-woong’s imprisonment, there’s nothing left to talk about.

Busting corrupt government officials

The plot might be different if the second season involved a different cast of characters. It’s implied in the ending that Cha-il was invited into the government by the Director of Public Sector Inspection. The Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) of South Korea found Cha-il and needs his services.

We’ve already seen how quick and gripping the first season of The Auditors has been. The backdrop was corporate but still intense. If the second season takes place in government, you can expect the drama to be amplified tenfold. You’ll see senators get taken down, public officials ousted, and the president embroiled in a public scandal. It’s not impossible, so long as Cha-il is on their case.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.