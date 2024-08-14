White-collar crime busting was never this exciting until ‘The Auditors’

Twelve episodes of The Auditors weren’t enough. For an office K-drama, none of us expected a bunch of auditors to be thrown into a thrilling chase of corruption and murder.

Simply put, we need another season of this drama. We couldn’t get enough of Shin Cha-il (Shin Ha-kyun) busting white-collar crimes and putting evil CEOs behind bars. The ending hinted that there might be another place where Cha-il can put his auditing skills to use to take down corrupt officials. No, he won’t be working for the IRS. In theory, though, the IRS would be more than happy to hire a guy like Cha-il who can chase money launderers away.

Although it’s an entertaining idea, The Auditors haven’t been announced for another season. The first season revolved around JU Construction and the crimes committed by Hwang Se-woong (Joon Moon-sung). Following Se-woong’s imprisonment, there’s nothing left to talk about.

This show is plot-driven, fast paced drama that somehow made it enjoyable enough. Too dramatic for a mere office job but ofc we need to enjoy auditing here atleast. Anw, JU Construction is a scary place to work for & pls never recruit Shin Chail as your auditor lmao#TheAuditors pic.twitter.com/8LHWDuebyr — dran? (@daheeverse) August 12, 2024

Busting corrupt government officials

The plot might be different if the second season involved a different cast of characters. It’s implied in the ending that Cha-il was invited into the government by the Director of Public Sector Inspection. The Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) of South Korea found Cha-il and needs his services.

We’ve already seen how quick and gripping the first season of The Auditors has been. The backdrop was corporate but still intense. If the second season takes place in government, you can expect the drama to be amplified tenfold. You’ll see senators get taken down, public officials ousted, and the president embroiled in a public scandal. It’s not impossible, so long as Cha-il is on their case.

