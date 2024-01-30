Will There Be a ‘Black Summer’ Season 3? Answered

Waiting around for season 3 of Black Summer feels like the worst kind of summer day. There’s nothing to do. I’m bored. I’m sweaty for some reason. It feels like there’s no end in sight.

Recommended Videos

I could watch a different zombie TV series, sure. But would it be the same? No, indeed. I’m gonna continue to sit on the hot pavement, ass frying like an egg, hoping that the announcement of season 3 arrives in a blaze of glory like an ice cream truck shining in the sun. Will my hopes ever be answered? Will I just have to satisfy myself by drinking out of the garden hose again?

What’s Black Summer about?

If you thought the hot, nasty dog days of summer were bad, Black Summer makes those June and July months even worse. The world has become infected by the ZN-1 virus, which has turned most of the population into ravenous zombies—sorry, “walkers” or “biters” for Walking Dead fans. In the early days of the outbreak, a group of survivors must band together in order to remain safe in the zombie apocalypse.

Season 2 ended with Anna, Sun, and Anna’s mother Rose escaping from the clutches of Nazeri’s group, who had enslaved them. After running onto an airfield with Nazeri in hot pursuit, Sun manages to slip aboard a plane as it’s taking off. Anna’s mother Rose threatens to kill herself if Anna doesn’t board the plane as well, but Anna—remembering her mother’s words about not leaving people behind—chooses to stay behind and help her mom survive. Meanwhile, Mance fights off a group of undead with a shotgun on the other side of the airfield before collapsing. From the look of it, he’s gonna run in to Anna and Rose, and likely band together with them in the future.

Will there be a season 3?

As of now, there is no official word on the future of the series. There was a two-year gap between season one and season two, and the gap between season two and a potential third season has reached the two-year mark with no announcement in sight. Due to the show’s less than stellar reception, it’s likely that season 3 is no more than a mirage brought on by summer-induced heat exhaustion. Time to go inside and put my face up to the fan.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]