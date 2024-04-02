Is There Still Hope For a ‘Spider-Man 4’ With Tom Holland?

After Spider-Man: No Way Home set up a future for Peter Parker that was centered on his loneliness, fans worried we may never see Tom Holland as our favorite web-slinger again. Luckily, that doesn’t seem to be the case. At least, not if we take Chris Miller’s words to heart.

During an interview with Variety’s Marc Malkin ahead of the Oscars, the creatives behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse discussed Amy Pascal’s previous comments on Miles Morales. Malkin, who had asked Pascal about the subject at the premiere of the animated movie, followed up and asked once more about a live-action Miles Morales movie.

Pascal stated once again that it would happen one day and said they had two more movies to make before they could focus on Miles. We know that there is one more Spider-Verse movie planned but Chris Miller took to social media to clarify what Pascal meant.

Miller posted on X, writing “To clarify, when she said ‘not until we make two more movies,’ she meant Beyond the Spider-Verse and the live-action Tom Holland film.”

To clarify, when she said “not until we make two more movies,”she meant Beyond the Spider-Verse and the live-action Tom Holland film. https://t.co/3tmEwEctwB — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) February 13, 2024

This is exciting for a number of reasons. We knew in theory that this was happening but we have never had a top creative say outright that it was one of the next projects for the Spider-Man world. So to know that it is one of the two films that Pascal was talking about warms my heart as a Tom Holland/Spider-Man fan.

There are still plenty of other questions surrounding it, like who is going to direct this one and what villain will our Spidey take on, but at least we know that there is a future with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in it. Is it too selfish of me to ask that they just confirm 3 more movies? Probably. At least Holland’s Peter is breaking the Spider-Man Curse. You know, where we never get more than 3 movies with any given Spider-Man actor.

