Will there be ‘Severance’ season 3?

We, as consumers of television, are understandably insatiable. After all, Severance is hands-down the best American TV show of a generation. There are many mysteries to solve. Season 2 made intense headway into solving some of those mysteries, but there are still too many unanswered questions. We demand a resolution. We demand season 3. But will we get it?

The way Severance seems to be arcing itself, I’d wager that season 3 will likely be the show’s last. Which is sad, because Severance rules, but it’s definitely a good thing. We don’t want a Lost-sized mess on our hands. Fortunately, the crew behind Severance seem to be very meticulously crafting their narrative.

Which brings us to the likelihood of season 3. I have some good news, and some bad news.

Not confirmed, but highly likely

Apple TV+ has yet to officially confirm that Severance will return for season 3. And yet, there are several very promising signs that the series will return.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in February, executive producer and director Ben Stiller revealed there’s already a writers room dedicated to season 3. Somewhere in Los Angeles, a group of writers are already writing the next season. Considering that the writers’ room for season 2 was formed only after the show was publicly renewed, this is a great sign.

Stiller feeling comfortable enough to say this publicly not only means a renewal seems likely but also means we likely won’t be subjected to another three-year-long wait between seasons again. Stiller ensured The Hollywood Reporter that the latter point was important to the Severance team.

Furthermore, Apple knows full well they have a cultural phenomenon on their hands. Apple loves Severance so much that Apple CEO Tim Cook personally appeared in an ad for season 2. Severance is Apple TV+’s biggest show, except maybe for Ted Lasso, which currently has three seasons (though a fourth is on the way).

If Severance wants a third season, Apple TV+ seems primed to give it to them. Unless they go all Netflix on us. But please don’t do that to us, Apple.

