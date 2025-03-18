There is nothing like a good ghost story. The hit Paramount+ series School Spirits knows that well. With the show ending its sophomore season, fans want to know one thing: Is this the end or will we get a season 3?

Recommended Videos

We recently got news that the show itself gained fans between seasons. It was renewed for season 2 back in 2023 but the WGA and SAG strikes forced a delay in getting fans season 2. That delay ended up helping the show gain a larger fanbase as the show grew between seasons. So you’d think that’d mean we’d instantly have a season 3 renewal.

As of right now, the third season is not confirmed. It doesn’t seem likely that the show itself would get canceled with the second season gaining steam but it also is still up in the air. We don’t know what is going to happen but Peyton List, who plays our Maddie, is a huge star after School Spirits and her role on Cobra Kai. Plus the series has Milo Manheim, who is building a fanbase all his own.

With streaming, it is a little complicated when it comes to new seasons. Sometimes, fans have to fight for their favorite shows to continue. Others, the renewal is set before the show even airs. With School Spirits, the news of season 2 being green lit did come after season 1 aired. So maybe we just need to have a little patience?

The all-star young cast and the dedicated fan base (that did grow) is a good thing. Hopefully Paramount sees that and brings fans what they want from the show! It should be an easy sale to get a season 3 ball rolling. But for now, there are questions fans can ponder about the show to keep them engaged in all things School Spirits.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy